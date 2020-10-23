Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 25- Nov. 1, 2020

Oct. 28

Santa Rosa: High school students are invited to participate in a stewardship project for the vernal pools in the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed. The vernal pools host many threatened and endangered species unique to our area. Participants will rake and remove thatch in vernal pools to prepare for planting endangered Sebastopol Meadowfoam seeds. Meanwhile, Laguna Foundation education and restoration staff will talk with teens about the environmental field. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Face masks and closed-toe shoes are required. 2:30-5:30 p.m., free but registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/3klQN2Y. The group will meet at the Highway 12 Laguna Trailhead parking lot and walk over to the work site. For questions, contact Allison Titus at allison@lagunafoundation.org

Sonoma: Every Wednesday afternoon through October, the Sonoma Ecology Center and its teen EnviroAmbassadors will be hosting Environmental Discovery Days at Montini Open Space Preserve. Children who participate will be split into two groups, the first group from 1:30-3 p.m. and the second from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Each group will participate in a walk of about 2 miles through oak woodlands. Meet at the Field of Dreams parking lot entrance to Montini. Bring face masks, personal hand-sanitizer and water. Chaperones required for children 12 and younger. Group sizes are limited to maintain social distances. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit sec.simpletix.com/e/59173 or email Tony Passantino at Tony@sonomaecologycenter.org

Oct. 29

Online: Each Thursday this fall, Sonoma County Regional Parks will host a quick, 15-minute conversation on local parks, nature and local history, followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live. This week focuses on sand fleas at the beach. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at bit.ly/3nPzw4h

Online: Learn about bats in a webinar with Corky Quirk, founder of NorCalBats, an educational organization that cares for injured bats. Quirk will show some of the live bats she keeps and talk about common bat species, their importance to our local environment and how they adapt to their surroundings. 5:30-6:45 p.m. $5-$25, on a sliding scale. Register at bit.ly/3klQN2Y