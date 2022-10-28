Outdoor events in Sonoma County Oct. 30-Nov. 8

Oct. 30

Glen Ellen: Go on a 3-mile walk with your pup for Halloween Walk’n Wag around the Beauty Ranch and down to the Wolf House at Jack London State Historic Park. There will be yummy dog treats and water along the way. Dogs must be dog-friendly, people-friendly, on a short leash and able to resist bolting if a critter crosses the trail. The event is limited to the first 15 dog sign-ups. Tickets: $5 per dog (maximum two dogs), plus a $10 parking fee. Costumes are optional. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3SuI0fA.

Nov. 2

Santa Rosa: Go on a 3- to 4-mile guided hike at the stunning 960-acre Saddle Mountain preserve above Rincon Valley with fire ecologist Monica Delmartini, who will discuss land management in a post-fire setting. She’ll talk about wildfire ecology, forest resiliency and the benefits of fire on California landscapes. The hike is moderately strenuous with substantial elevation gain on established trails and fire roads. Free event. 4 to 6 p.m. Meet at Rincon Valley Library, 6959 Montecito Boulevard. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3VX6jW9.

Nov. 4

Online: Discuss the book “A Wolf Called Romeo” online with others in Sonoma County Regional Parks’ monthly Wild Words Book Club. The story, by Nick Jans, tells of Romeo, a wolf that appears on the outskirts of Juneau, Alaska, and makes the locals wary. Over the next seven years, Romeo lives among the townspeople, becoming part of their community. In this story, part memoir and part animal narrative, Jans explores the lore, science and history of wolves. Registration is required. The monthly Wild Words Book Club explores nature through literature. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. On Zoom. 3 to 4 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3z60rQI.

Nov. 5

Glen Ellen: See fall colors at Jack London State Historic Park while enjoying exercise, stunning scenery and fresh air. Go on a guided group hike, over uneven and rocky terrain, either to the Lake site and back (2 miles round trip) or continue on from the lake for a longer, 3.5-mile round-trip hike. Free hike; $10 parking fee applies. Reservations are required; limited spaces available. Dogs are not allowed on trails. 10 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right as you enter the park. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3smh3jw.

Nov. 6

Santa Rosa: Have you ever wanted to make your own lip balm or herbal salve? Learn how to make the herb-infused oils that are the basis for everything from bath oil to hand cream and muscle balm with a class at Pepperwood Preserve. Attendees will use plants that are easy to grow in a garden or have grown in Sonoma County, including calendula, plantain, St. John’s Wort and Douglas fir. At the end of the class, take a stroll outside Pepperwood’s Dwight Center to look for local plants that can be used in these recipes. Tickets: $40 per person, $35 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 10 and up are welcome. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Meet at the Dwight Center. Get tickets at bit.ly/3CUp6ZG.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.