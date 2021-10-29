Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 31- Nov. 9, 2021

Nov. 1-2

Santa Rosa: Join Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition for a Dia de los Muertos celebration. Create altars for departed cyclist friends and family members. Attendees are invited to place photos, notes and other mementos at the square. There will be music, poetry, folklorico, praying ceremonies and other activities. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue. For more information visit bit.ly/3BpxMUV

Nov. 4

Santa Rosa: Learn from a biologist about the impacts of fire on reptiles and amphibians in Sonoma County in this virtual presentation. Tickets: $10, free for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 13 and up are welcome. Registration required. Meet on Zoom. 10-11:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3bd1fqK

Nov. 6

Bodega Bay: Learn about sea animals while kayaking in this new sea kayaking program. Bring a wet suit; open to people with basic kayaking skills. Tickets: $30 per person for county residents, $32 for non-residents. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Doran Regional Park. 201 Doran Beach Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3EgG9nC

Kenwood: Explore the night sky. Peek through telescopes and learn about constellations at Robert Ferguson Observatory’s Public Star Party. Tickets: $10 per adult, $5 for students and seniors 60 and older, children under 12 are free. 7 - 10 p.m. Robert Ferguson Observatory. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3pJ1UII

