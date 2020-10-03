Outdoor events in Sonoma County Oct. 4-10, 2020

Oct. 7:

Sonoma: Each Wednesday this October, Sonoma Ecology Center educators host an after-school activity to get kids outdoors and away from their computers. This month kids will learn about the indigenous people of the region and our local oak woodlands. The event will be located at the Montini Preserve; 175 1st St. West, Sonoma. 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., free. Kids must be accompanied by a parent or chaperone. Subject to cancellation due to air quality. For more information, contact Tony Passantino at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts “Wild Wednesdays” every Wednesday this month at Spring Lake, Foothill, Ragle Ranch and Taylor Mountain parks. This four-week series of science, literacy and art activities is aimed at connecting kids, ages 7 to 11, with their local parks. Each session will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. $180 per camper, per session and registration is required. Sessions are limited to 12 students each, to uphold social distancing and other coronavirus-related safety measures. For more information, contact Kristin Suarez by email at Kristin.Suarez@sonoma-county.org or visit bit.ly/3l1Jhdv

Oct. 8

Online: Each Thursday this fall, Sonoma County Regional Parks staff will host a quick 15-minute conversation on Facebook Live about nature, wildlife, the history of the parks and other topics, followed by a live question-and-answer session. This week’s discussion is about ticks — what they are and how to avoid them. 2:30 p.m- 2:45 p.m., free. To view, visit the parks’ Facebook page at bit.ly/34bFFyV

Oct. 9

Online: The Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club meets once a month, virtually, to discuss a book related to nature, the environment, science or animals. This month’s book is “A Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Tale of the Last True Hermit,” by Michael Finkel. 3-4 p.m., free, but registration is required. To register, visit bit.ly/2GmqqLd

Oct. 10

Sonoma: Every Saturday, Sonoma Garden Park presents a Harvest Market from 9 a.m. to noon at 19996 7th St. East in Sonoma. Fresh produce and locally grown food is available, including fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers, eggs and honey. Those attending must comply with social distancing rules, and masks are required. For more information, visit bit.ly/34gCMwy

Ongoing: Although this series wrapped up last week, the RiverSpeak Podcast is available to stream through various platforms such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Host Dave Koehler is executive director of two of California’s leading land trusts, Sonoma Land Trust and the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation. His podcasts emphasize the importance of river conservation. For more information and to listen to the podcast, visit riverspeak.org/podcast