Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 9-18

Oct. 14

Sebastopol: End your work week with an adults-only evening of games and activities to reduce stress and improve brain function through sensory interaction with nature and some friendly competition in group games. Bring your favorite mocktail or cocktail. For more information, email Kelsey Austin at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. No registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meet at the gazebo. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. More information at bit.ly/3SWIawV.

Oct. 15

Kenwood: Join Sugarloaf docent Dana Glei for a 2-mile hike focusing on the smartest birds at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park — corvids. On the hike, you’ll learn how to identify them by sight, sound, flight pattern and behavior. Attendees also may see California scrub jays, Steller’s jays, American crows and ravens during the hike. Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for students, youth 12-17, Sugarloaf members and volunteers; and free for children under 12. Parking fees apply. Bring water; snack; sun protection; binoculars, a scope or camera if you have one; and a bird identification guide, if you like. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meet at the White Barn. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3fEFpBI.

Petaluma: Hike at Lafferty Ranch with Sonoma State geology professor Nicole Myers and naturalist Joe Cochrane to learn about local geology, including that of Sonoma Mountain and the Rodgers Creek fault. Learn how tectonic, seismic and volcanic events have formed the rocks, valleys and mountains around us. Attendees also will learn about climatic trends that shape Sonoma County, including wildfires, floods, volcanism and earthquakes. 9 a.m. to noon. Lafferty Ranch, 2061 Sonoma Mountain Road. Register at bit.ly/3C28uid.

Santa Rosa: Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired, yes, but their famous Bill and Dave hikes continue. Go on a moderate-to-strenuous hike on a new trail and learn about the local ecosystem. Bring your own water and snacks. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Registration required. Parking fees apply: $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Email hike leader Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Meet at Los Alamos Trailhead parking lot. Hood Mountain Regional Park and Preserve, 1450 Pythian Road. Register at bit.ly/3Ec0vSk.

Oct. 16

Kenwood: Halloween isn’t until the end of this month, but you can get into the spooky spirit with some chilling tales at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. On a guided hike, attendees will hear scary stories of people who met their ends in the park, learn about the burial habits of ravens and see bats. The hike will follow the Hillside-Meadow loop and will stop at the amphitheater area for hot chocolate and a small campfire. Bring a liter of water, shoes appropriate for slippery trails, clothing layers, a cup for your drink and a flashlight, The hike will end in darkness or twilight.Tickets: $5 per adult; children attend for free. Call Alma Shaw at 707-247-5767 between Wednesday and Sunday to register. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet in the main parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3fGk3UR.

