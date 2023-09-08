Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 10-19

Sept. 12

Santa Rosa: Seniors are invited to join an easy-paced paddle around Spring Lake by kayak, 10 a.m. to noon. Kayaks, paddles, safety gear and instruction will be provided. Participants should bring their own water, snacks, a hat, sunscreen and shoes that can get wet. $25 for Sonoma County residents and $27 for visitors from outside Sonoma County. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Alexis Puerto Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Registration required, at tinyurl.com/tatnhv3e.

Sept. 16

Healdsburg: Join a vinyasa/hatha-style mixed-level yoga class at Riverfront Regional Park to release the stress of the week. Participants will move through asana sequences for strength building and gentle stretching, breathwork and meditation. Limited capacity; tickets required, at $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for visitors from outside Sonoma County. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Bring your own yoga mat and yoga props, if needed. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/yeysy3ty. Meet in the parking lot, Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road.

Glen Ellen: Explore one of Sonoma County’s newest park spaces. Calabazas Creek Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, acquired by Sonoma County Ag + Open Space and transferred to Sonoma County Regional Parks, has a fascinating history, beautiful vistas and a challenging hike. Park staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions and point out the land’s features, including regrowth after wildfires and the master planning process to permanently open the park. Registration required. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/5n7pswa2.

Sept. 17

Bodega Bay: Head to the coast for one of Sonoma County Regional Parks’ regular tide pool talks. This family-friendly, hands-on presentation at the Doran Beach amphitheater will cover topics such as how sea stars eat, the types of sea urchins that live along the Sonoma County coastline and more. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Registration required, at tinyurl.com/s9kbtse6. 11 a.m. to noon. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road.