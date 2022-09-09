Outdoor events in Sonoma County Sept. 11 - Sept. 20

Sept. 15

Santa Rosa: Help your dog work on loose-leash walking, paying attention and proper socialization during a bilingual (Spanish and English) dog training with a certified trainer. Accommodations will be made for participants with disabilities upon advance request. Free; no registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. Meet at the gazebo. More information at bit.ly/3TOsQTY.

Sept. 17

Healdsburg: Connect with others during an LGBTQ-oriented hike to explore the natural world and reflect. Free; registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Mich Swannucci at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Noon to 2 p.m. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Register at bit.ly/3BhBF1q.

Kenwood: Look up at the starry sky through the telescopes at Robert Ferguson Observatory and learn about the stars and planets. Attendees must have a ticket, as the observatory currently is limited to 40 visitors. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test result from within 48 hours before the event are also required. $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, free for children younger than 12. $10 parking fee per vehicle. 8 to 11 p.m. Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3QpKoTE.

Santa Rosa: Want to artistically capture stunning flowers or a captivating view? Join Alina Nuebel, artist and certified California Naturalist for a one-day workshop to learn drawing and watercolor techniques for nature sketching and journaling. The workshop will consist of classroom-style and on-the-trail learning. Prepare to walk up to 1.5 miles over uneven ground and potentially spend time sitting on the ground where formal seating is unavailable. Bring your own art supplies (participants will be sent a suggested supply list after registering), snacks, water, sun protection, sturdy walking shoes, a portable cushion/seating pad and a mask. $35 for adults, $30 for friends of Pepperwood. Children aged 10 and older are welcome, too. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, email Holland Gistelli at hgistelli@pepperwoodpreserve.org. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Meet at Bechtel House. Get tickets at bit.ly/3TXI7lM.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.