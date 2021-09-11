Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 12-21, 2021

Sept. 18

Santa Rosa: Get your helmets out and the kids together and join the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition for a family-friendly bike ride. Exercise your biking skills, discover new trails and learn more about biking safety at Spring Lake Regional Park. Free, plus $7 for parking. Must register in advance. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 393 Violetti Road. sonomacounty.ca.gov

Santa Rosa: Explore the beauty of Pepperwood Preserve through a walk and art session focusing on watercolor paints and watercolor pencils. Start the morning off with a walking meditation and then watch a painting demonstration on experiential and expressive styles. All ages welcome. Meet at the Bechtel House. Bring your own supplies; attendees will be sent a list of suggested supplies before the event. Advance registration required. Tickets: $35. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. pepperwoodpreserve.org

Sonoma County: Join Sonoma Ecology Center for creek clean-ups at one of three sites: Larson Park creek (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Agua Caliente Bridge creek (8:30 - 11 a.m.) and Glen Ellen Calabasas creek (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Wear sturdy close-toed boots or shoes and bring water, a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and gloves if you have them. Light refreshments, plus grabbers, trash bags and buckets will be provided. Register at sonomaecologycenter.org/event/coastal-creek-clean-up-day.

Sept. 19

Bodega Bay: Get a glimpse into the past by exploring the state’s longest-running one-room schoolhouse. In this outdoor lecture, hear stories of life in Sonoma County during the beginning of California’s statehood. Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the interior of the schoolhouse. Must register in advance. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Running Fence — Watson School Historic Park. 14550 Bodega Highway sonomacounty.ca.gov