Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 17-26

Sept. 17

Bodega Bay: Head to the coast for one of Sonoma County Regional Parks’ regular tide pool talks. This family-friendly, hands-on presentation at the Doran Beach amphitheater will cover topics such as how sea stars eat and the types of sea urchins that live along the Sonoma County coastline. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Registration required, at tinyurl.com/s9kbtse6. 11 a.m. to noon. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road.

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Regional Parks is once again offering multiple days of off-leash fun for dogs at Spring Lake Regional Park in September and October, all for a good cause. The popular Spring Lake Water Bark event returns to the park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, Sept. 23, Sept. 24, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. During Water Bark, dogs can splash and romp, off-leash, in the Santa Rosa swimming lagoon. The annual event raises funds for the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation. Tickets range from $8 to $15 per dog; get tickets at sonomacountyparksfoundation.org/water-bark.html.

Sept. 23

Petaluma: Join a group hike led by staff from LandPaths at Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The city of Petaluma is developing the 270-acre property into a public park, and environmental education organization LandPaths has been leading group hikes at the ranch in the meantime, since the summer of 2022. The hiking terrain ranges from broad and gentle meadows to steep, challenging hillsides. Hikers will get spectacular views of the Petaluma Valley stretching southward to Mount Tamalpais and Mount Diablo, all the way to San Francisco, and see groves of oak and bay trees along Adobe Creek. Advance registration required; register and get more information at tinyurl.com/mr2fstw2.

Ongoing

Sonoma County: It’s time for birders of a feather to flock together. The 45th annual Rich Stallcup Memorial Bird-A-Thon began Sept. 15 and continues to Oct. 15. The monthlong effort raises funds for Point Blue, a Petaluma nonprofit that advances conservation of birds, other wildlife and ecosystems through science, partnerships and outreach.

During the 2023 Bird-A-Thon, bird watchers and nature enthusiasts will station themselves in any location they choose and dedicate a 24-hour period to counting as many bird species as they can. However, participants don’t need to spend a full day counting species. Even an hour or half a day will help, according to Melissa Pitkin of Point Blue.

Participants can be sponsored teams or individuals. Bird-A-Thon supporters of $50 or more will receive Point Blue membership benefits including a subscription to the organization’s quarterly magazine and invitations to science presentations, plus bird and nature walks led by expert ecologists and educators.

For more information and to sign up, go to pointblue.org/birdathon.

Petaluma Argus- Courier contributor Clark Miller and Press Democrat intern Charlie Wiltsee contributed to this report.