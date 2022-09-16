Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 18-27

Sept. 18

Santa Rosa: Take your dogs to Spring Lake Regional Park’s swimming lagoon to run without a leash and make mighty splashes with other dog friends. The Water Bark event also runs Sept. 24 and 25. Tickets on the day of the event are $10 per dog per session; pre-sales are $7 per dog per session for Sonoma County Regional Parks members and $9 per dog per session for non-members. Each owner may bring up to three dogs. Sessions run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and ticket holders can enter anytime in that window on their ticketed day. Parking is free for Regional Parks members and $7 for all others. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/2k6IaQ5.

Sept. 24

Kenwood: Learn why oaks and redwoods are considered keystone species on a group hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The hike will start at the visitor center, follow Pony Gate Trail’s grassy slope into oak woodland through a mixed evergreen forest, continue along Canyon Trail’s shady riparian corridor lined with redwoods and return along Sonoma Creek back to the visitor center. Bring water, sun protection, appropriate footwear for slippery and rocky trails and, if you like, a snack. Tickets: $15 for general admission; $7.50 for students and youth 12-17, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers; free for children younger than 12. Parking fees apply. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3U3WOU6.

Kenwood: Bask in the peace of the forest with a therapy known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice meant to calm and restore you through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness. These forest-bathing walks are led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners. Tickets: $20. Free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. Morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; afternoon session from 2 to 5 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3BzO15r.

Kenwood: Come out for a refreshing 1.4-mile nature hike along the Sonoma Creek to learn more about the plants, animals and aquatic life of the creek. Free event. Registration is not required. Parking fees apply. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. The hike starts outside the visitor center. More information at bit.ly/3eJ80pd.

Sept. 25

Glen Ellen: Step outside for a family-friendly community event full of activities including face painting, music and entertainment at Jack London State Historic Park. Performances throughout the day will reprise parts of the previous night’s fundraising gala, “Once Upon A Time In A Not So Distant Forest.” Free event. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. More information at bit.ly/3RWT5WU.

Ongoing

Sonoma County: Petaluma’s Point Blue Conservation Science will again host the United States’ longest running Bird-A-Thon, which started Thursday, Sept. 15, and continues to Saturday, Oct. 15. According to Zachary Warnow, director of communications for Point Blue, teams will be counting birds all across California, with counters ranging from 5- to 80-year-olds. Now in its 44th year, the Rich Stallcup Bird-A-Thon recruits participants to register at pointblue.securesweet.com, then either create or join a team or go solo, birdwatching and counting species for up to 24 consecutive hours. Supporters can sponsor a birder by making donations to Point Blue before, during or after their marathon bird-watching stint. For more information, visit pointblue.org/birdathon.

