Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 19-28, 2021

Sept. 19

Bodega Bay: See into the past by exploring the state’s longest-running one-room schoolhouse, Watson School. In this outdoor lecture, hear stories of life in Sonoma County during the beginning of California’s statehood. Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the interior of the schoolhouse. Must register in advance. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Running Fence — Watson School Historic Park, 14550 Bodega Highway Go to bit.ly/3zilU6r for more information.

Sept. 23

Bodega Bay: Get a preview of one of Sonoma County’s next regional parks. The 335- acre Carrington Coast Ranch is set to eventually become a Sonoma County Regional park, but first, it’s open to the public for visits by reservation. Take a self-guided hike and learn about the planning process for the park before its grand opening. Registration is required. Tickets: $5 per person for county residents, $7 for non-residents. Some slots have filled up, but there are still openings from 9 - 11:30 a.m. Repeats Oct. 16. Meet at Bodega Bay Community Center, 2255 Highway 1. Go to parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Calendar to register.

Sept. 25

Petaluma: Bring a warm beverage and start the day off right with a morning stretch and leisurely hike at Tolay Lake Regional Park. For more information, email Kendall Gutt at Kendall.Gutt@Sonoma-County.org. The park features a seasonal lake, creek, wetlands, grasslands and views of San Pablo Bay and San Francisco. 7- 9 a.m., Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. bit.ly/3nCv5fG

Kenwood: Explore the night sky and learn about constellations through laser-guided tours at a Public Star Party at Robert Ferguson Observatory. This is primarily an outdoor event, although small groups will be allowed in the observatory’s east wing to see images from the RC20 research-grade telescope. Tickets: $10; $5 for students and seniors 60 and older; and children under 12 are free. Parking fee: $10. Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. bit.ly/3AjZR0r

Sept. 26

Santa Rosa: Preview the future Mark West Creek Regional Park and envision the land’s potential before it officially opens to the public. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Parking is limited. Free. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/2XqDvLT. Repeats Nov. 20. Property entrance is located at 3000 Porter Creek Road.

Santa Rosa: Bring a pencil, pen, journal and watercolors and sketch the community garden at Andy Lopez Unity Park. 10 a.m. to noon for adults and 1 - 2:30 p.m. for families. Tickets: $10 per person for county residents, $12 for non-residents. Registration is required. All artistic abilities invited. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 3399 Moorland Avenue. sonomacounty.ca.gov