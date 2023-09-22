Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 24-Oct.2

Sept. 24

Kenwood: Bask in the peace of the forest with a therapy known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice meant to calm and restore through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness. These forest-bathing walks are led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners. Tickets: $20; free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at simpletix.com/e/park-rx-forest-bathing-walk-tickets-126211.

Santa Rosa: Take your dogs to Spring Lake Regional Park’s swimming lagoon to run without a leash and make mighty splashes with other dog friends. Tickets are $15 per dog or $8 per dog for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. Each owner can bring up to three dogs. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ticket holders can enter anytime in that window. You also can rent a paddleboard or kayak and take your dog along with you (life jackets are required for both owners and their dogs if you rent a paddleboard or kayak). Parking is free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members and $7 for all others. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at secure.sonomacountyparks.org/registration/water-bark-5.

Sept. 28

Kenwood: Join fellow hikers for a full-moon hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The 4-mile hike begins at the White Barn and heads up to the viewpoint on Vista Trail, where hikers will see the moon rise over the Mayacamas and the sun set over Sonoma Valley. The route is moderate to strenuous and not recommended for children under 7. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, youth ages 12-17, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers. Children 7 to 12 are free. Parking is extra. All kids under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 6 - 9 p.m. Arrive at the White Barn 10 minutes before the hike. Find more information and purchase tickets at simpletix.com/e/full-moon-hike-tickets-127001.

Ongoing

Sonoma County: It’s time for birders of a feather to flock together. The 45th annual Rich Stallcup Memorial Bird-A-Thon began Sept. 15 and continues to Oct. 15. The monthlong effort raises funds for Point Blue, a Petaluma nonprofit that advances conservation of birds, other wildlife and ecosystems through science, partnerships and outreach.

During the 2023 Bird-A-Thon, bird watchers and nature enthusiasts will station themselves in any location they choose and dedicate a 24-hour period to counting as many bird species as they can. However, participants don’t need to spend a full day counting species. Even an hour or half a day will help, according to Melissa Pitkin of Point Blue.

Participants can be sponsored teams or individuals. Bird-A-Thon supporters of $50 or more will receive Point Blue membership benefits including a subscription to the organization’s quarterly magazine and invitations to science presentations, plus bird and nature walks led by expert ecologists and educators.

For more information and to sign up, go to pointblue.org/birdathon.