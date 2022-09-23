Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 25 - Oct. 4

Oct. 1

Santa Rosa: Come out for a guided hike, led in Spanish, for the whole family. The 2- to 3-mile walk will incorporate nature and cultural themes and finish with a picnic lunch together. Registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at Kawana Terrace entrance parking lot. For more information, email Zaira Sierra at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Preserve, 2080 Kawana Terrace. Register at bit.ly/3eOLueu.

Glen Ellen: See Jack London State Historic Park’s breathtaking redwoods on a guided hike. Two hikes are offered: a 2-mile roundtrip hike to the Lake site or a 3.5-mile roundtrip hike that continues from the Lake site to the park’s Ancient Redwood. Free event; $10 parking fee applies. Reservations are required. Hike takes place on uneven, rocky terrain. Wear hiking shoes and bring water. 10 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot on the right as you enter the park. Register at bit.ly/3Si9VQc.

Santa Rosa: Do you want to learn more about the diversity of rocks and land forms that you see in our local landscape? How are faults and volcanoes represented here? What are they made of? On a guided hike at Pepperwood Preserve, instructor Rebecca Perlroth will talk about the basic concepts of geology, Earth history and the rock cycle through a local lens. The hike will be at a slow pace and of moderate difficulty, up to 3 miles over varied terrain, including off trail on uneven surfaces. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets: $35 per person ($30 for Friends of Pepperwood). Ages 12 and up are welcome. Meet at the Dwight Center. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Register at bit.ly/3dm7D3u.

Santa Rosa: Come out for LandPaths’ 11th annual Harvest Festival (festival de la cosecha) at Bayer Farm for live music, educational workshops, garden tours, dance performances, a salsa competition and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free event. Contact Laura Revilla at laura@landpaths.org for more information. Bayer Farm, 1550 West Ave. LandPaths will soon post the registration link at bit.ly/3C2ibP3.

Sonoma: Celebrate Bay Day by taking a gentle, refreshing walk with a group on the San Pablo Bay and see the marsh restoration area at the former Dickson Ranch. Free event. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sears Point Trailhead, 7699 Reclamation Road. Register at bit.ly/3eZ1fQa.

Ongoing

Sonoma County: Petaluma’s Point Blue Conservation Science organization is again hosting the United States’ longest-running Bird-A-Thon to count birds as part of wildlife conservation efforts.

This year’s count started Sept. 15 and continues to Saturday, Oct. 15.

Now in its 44th year, the Rich Stallcup Bird-A-Thon recruits participants to register at pointblue.securesweet.com, then either create or join a team or go solo, birdwatching and counting species for up to 24 consecutive hours. According to Zachary Warnow, director of communications for Point Blue, teams of counters of all ages will count bird species across the state.

Supporters can sponsor a birder by making donations to Point Blue before, during or after their marathon bird-watching stint. For more information, visit pointblue.org/birdathon.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.