Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 26-Oct. 5, 2021

Sept. 29

Petaluma: Enjoy a birdwatching walk led by park staff and volunteers for the “Winging it Wednesday” series, which takes place 8:30-10:30 a.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. Designed especially for older adults to enjoy nature together. Bring binoculars. Free. Helen Putnam Regional Park. 411 Chileno Valley Road. Repeats Oct. 27 at Riverfront Regional Park in Healdsburg. For more information, go to bit.ly/3lYZgvg.

Oct. 2-17

Santa Rosa: Dogs can swim in the lagoon and romp on the beach at Spring Lake Regional Park for the Water Bark Dog Swim. The swimming lagoon at the park will turn into an off-leash dog park for three weekends in October: Oct. 2-3, Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 16-17. Tickets: $10 per dog if purchased at the park or $9 if purchased online, plus $7 for parking or free for regional parks members. As a bonus, dog owners can buy professional photos of their dogs at play by local photographer Julie Vader, who will take photos on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 10. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Get pre-sale tickets. bit.ly/2XOaBWW

Oct. 2

Glen Ellen: Take in the scenery and fresh air on this group fitness hike over uneven, rocky terrain to the lake site (2 miles, round trip) or farther, to the Ancient Redwood (4.5 miles, round trip). Limited to 20 participants. Free. Reservations required. 10 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. bit.ly/3zCjLmf

Santa Rosa: Join Steve Barnhart, education director at Pepperwood Preserve, to explore the natural history of the area’s oaks with a lecture and walk to see the species in their various habitats. Meet at the Dwight Center. Tickets: $35 or $30 for Pepperwood Preserve members. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Get tickets bit.ly/3lTpVtd