Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 3-12

Sept. 5

Bodega Bay: Older adults are invited to join a Senior Saunter, a leisurely hike along the Coastal Prairie Trail, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Coastal Prairie Trail is a 1.1-mile, easy trail between the Bodega Bay Community Center and Keefe Avenue, with prairie and coastal views and connections to Sonoma Coast State Park and south Salmon Creek Beach. Registration is not required, and seniors can simply show up. Free, but parking is $7 (or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership). 2255 Highway 1. For more information, go to secure.sonomacountyparks.org/registration/senior-saunter-F.

Sept. 8

Healdsburg: Volunteer to help trim trees and reduce wildfire risk at Riddell Preserve, a 400-acre woodland that was once the homeland of the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians. Volunteers will hike up and down moderate slopes, trim off small branches using hand saws or loppers, fell small fir trees and remove old-growth French broom shrubs. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register at tinyurl.com/5y5j6dh6. Meet by 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Healdsburg Corporation Yard at 550 Westside Road in Healdsburg. Once everyone arrives, Landpaths’ staff and volunteers will caravan to the preserve. Bring your own lunch and water, plus your own work gloves. Wear sturdy boots or shoes and long pants. Find more information and directions at tinyurl.com/5y5j6dh6.

Sept. 9

Santa Rosa: Parents are invited to bring their kids to Spring Lake for an interactive science activity to make marbled paper at the Environmental Discovery Center. There are two sessions for the kids-only science hour, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meanwhile, parents can enjoy kid-free time exploring the park. Ideal for kids ages 6 to 12. Registration required; register at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/play/calendar. Cost is $10 per child for Sonoma County residents and $12 for visitors from outside Sonoma County. Please bring your own water and snacks. Dressing in layers is recommended. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Environmental Discovery Center, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road.

Santa Rosa: See paintings by Occidental artist Charles Beck of Sonoma County’s landscape and coast in a new exhibit at the Laguna Environmental Center. The opening reception for “Sonoma County Landscape” is from 3-5 p.m., with light refreshments. Free, no registration required. The paintings will be displayed through Dec. 22. Heron Hall, Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road.