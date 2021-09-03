Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Sept. 5-14, 2021

Sept. 10

Sonoma:

Come for yoga, wellness and inspiration in the park with this guided session taught in Spanish at Sonoma Garden Park. Disconnect from the stress and speed of life by learning simple and effective exercises to rejuvenate your body and mind. Classes are free. 3-6 p.m., 19996 Seventh St. E., Sonoma Garden Park. sugarloafpark.org/events

Sept. 11

Santa Rosa: See oils, pastels and drawings by local artist Richard McDaniel in an exhibit called “The Russian River and its Watershed.” His art captures the breadth of the Russian River watershed and its landscapes, beyond those on the beaten path. The series is on display through Dec. 17. 3-5 p.m. Free. Heron Hall Art Gallery, Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, lagunafoundation.org

Bodega Bay: Enjoy a family-friendly guided hike led in Spanish. Explore various nature and cultural themes while on a 2- 3-mile walk. After the hike, there will be a potluck lunch. Bring plates, utensils and a healthy lunch dish to share. Doran Regional Park. 201 Doran Beach Road. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. bit.ly/3t52257

Santa Rosa: In this BioBlitz event, learn about animal and plant species only found in California. Identify as many species as you can while voyaging through the grasslands and woodlands. Participants will use the iNaturalist app to document observations and add to data that conservation leaders use to protect and understand living things in California. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Donations welcome. Meet at the barn. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. bit.ly/2YcdjVL

Glen Ellen: Nature and history lovers can visit the newly reclaimed and revitalized orchard at Jack London State Historic Park and learn more about its history. The revitalized fruit trees are producing a bounty including several varieties of apples and pears, plums, apricots and cherries. The group has the option to take a medium-effort, 6-mile hike to the orchard. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $15, plus entry fee. Meet in the ranch parking lot. 2400 London Ranch Road. jacklondonpark.com/events

Sept. 12-13

Kenwood: Take a two-day wilderness first aid class with safety training professionals who will provide lots of hands-on skills practice. The class emphasizes patient assessment and response for shock and bleeding, head and spinal injuries, wounds and more. Robert Ferguson Observatory classroom at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. $175. bit.ly/3mTKHLu

Sept. 12

Glen Ellen: Glen Oaks Ranch hikes are back. Hike 3 miles at this historic ranch, a 234-acre preserve in Sonoma Valley. Moderate hike, 10 a.m. to noon. Free, must register online. Air quality or fire danger could result in cancellations. 13255 Sonoma Highway. sonomalandtrust.org/outings

Now to Nov. 30

Jenner: Hike the Sea to Sky trail and reach the top of Pole Mountain, the highest peak along the Sonoma Coast. From the top, take in 360-degree views of Sonoma County and beyond. If you make it to the top, Sonoma Land Trust will give you a free Sonoma Land Trust cap if you also take a selfie at the summit next to the Sonoma Land Trust sign, post a photo on Instagram or Facebook, tag @SonomaLandTrust and include the hashtag #sonomalandtrust. Free. Go to bit.ly/3mSaOCp for more information and a trail map.