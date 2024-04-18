Outdoor events in Sonoma County April 21-30

April 21

Occidental: Join Bohemia Docents Lindsey, Franny and Emily for a Family Wildflower Walk. The morning walk takes place at Bohemia Ecological Preserve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is suitable for all ages. Hikers will identify wildflowers, explore the creek and look for birds and other wildlife. Bring water and a picnic lunch, as well as comfortable clothing and walking shoes. Pets are not permitted. Driving and parking instructions will be sent to registered participants 2 to 3 days before the outing. To register, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/49CZ1wk.

Santa Rosa: Suit up for a free Biker Chicks ride from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are a variety of difficulties to choose from, from the “Gateway Ride” level (8-10 miles at a very easy pace) to the “Going For It” level (40-50 miles at a faster pace). Participants will be able to select their preferred level at the event. Be sure to bring a bike in working order, a helmet, water, snacks, your ID and some cash for lunch or coffee. The event organizers will send an email with directions to the location a few days before the ride. To register, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/3xC1JVX.

April 26

April 26 marks the first day of the 2024 City Nature Challenge (CNC), a bioblitz-style friendly competition where cities compete against each other to see who can make the most observations of nature, who can find the most species and who can engage the most people. Below, you will find one of the many CNC events being hosted around Sonoma County. For more on these special events, which continue until April 29, go to citynaturechallenge.org.

Kenwood: Embark on an auditory experience with Jack Hines, a Soundscape Ecologist and GIS Specialist. Participants will learn about recording sounds for species identification, as well as how to improve the sound quality of recordings using external microphones. No mobility is required, as the group will stay in the area near the White Barn parking lot from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring water, layers, a full battery on your mobile phone (or an audio recording machine), a flashlight and a cushion to sit on (optional). Tickets are $5 for adults, and free for children aged 7 to 18. The event is not recommended for children under 7. Parking fees apply, rain cancels. Meet at the White Barn parking lot, 2605 Adobe Canyon Rd. To buy tickets, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/43Y68P0.

April 27

Petaluma: The beauty of April on Sonoma Mountain is not to be missed. Come out with docent Larry Modell and explore the wildflowers and wildlife in the fields, forest and canyon of Lafferty Ranch from 9 a.m. to noon. As Lafferty is only open to the public during special guided outings, registration in advance is required. Driving and parking directions will be emailed to registered participants 2 to 3 days before the outing. Bring water and food, as well as long pants, hiking shoes and lots of layers. To register, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/49CgAg3.

Petaluma: It’s Sheep Shearing Day at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., shearer John Sanchez will show participants how wool comes off sheep using both modern and historic ways of shearing. The event is located at the park, 3325 Adobe Rd. Tickets are $3 for adults, $2 for kids 17 or younger and free for kids 5 and under. Parking is free. For more information, call 707-762-4871.

Santa Rosa: Head to Pepperwood Preserve for a Wildflower Safari. Volunteers and staff will lead a driving tour that explores several locations around the preserve that are rich with wildflower diversity. From 2:30 to 5 p.m., participants will gain wildflower knowledge and experience the beauty of the landscape. The shared cars will stop at various points, allowing participants to get out and observe the flowers more closely. Tickets are $20, ages 12 and up are welcome. Leave pets at home. Rain cancels. Meet at the Dwight Center, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Rd. To purchase tickets, and for more information, go to pdne.ws/4azZK2L.