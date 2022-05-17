Paella, grilled cheese and wine events for May and June

BOONVILLE

Dinner to benefit Andres’ World Central Kitchen

The restaurant at the Boonville Hotel will host a fundraiser dinner at 4:30 p.m. June 5 in support of chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen project.

Andres is feeding people around the world who have suffered from war, displacement and climate disasters. The restaurant’s goal is to raise at least $10,000 for his efforts.

In honor of Andres’ project, the restaurant will host a multicourse dinner, including an entree of Paella of Wild Gulf Shrimp and Chorizo, served with local wines.

Tickets are $250, all inclusive. To reserve: 707-895-2210.

SEBASTOPOL

Tasting to kick off Pride month

As a kickoff to Pride Month, Gary Farrell Winery will hold a tasting event from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Region at the Barlow to benefit Face to Face.

The event will feature a Gary Farrell Wine Flight: the 2018 Chardonnay, Ritchie Vineyard; the 2018 Pinot Noir, Bacigalupi Vineyard; the 2018 Zinfandel, Grist Vineyard; and the 2018 Pinot Noir, Terra de Promissio Vineyard; plus a Gary Farrell Winery Grand Crew Member special bonus pour and a Region premier card.

To pair with the wine, the Farmer’s Wife will serve a grilled cheese sandwich featuring seasonal roasted vegetables, braised greens and garlic, a farm egg, chèvre and aged cheddar.

Cost is $40, with $10 from each flight sold plus 15% of wine bottle sales throughout the day donated to Face to Face, an organization working to end HIV in Sonoma County while supporting the health and well-being of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Reservations: drinkregion.com or call 707-329-6724. Region is located at 180 Morris St., No. 170.

ONLINE

Virtual training for wellness skills

Bauman Wellness will give a 12-week, virtual training on “Ways to Be Well: Tools for Healing” beginning on May 25.

The program teaches five, key wellness skills to boost energy, mood and resilience, including eating for health, joyful movement, mindfulness, healing relationships and soulful service.

The classes will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The program was designed by Ed Bauman, a longtime Sonoma County nutrition and wellness educator.

Cost: $195, with scholarships available. To apply for a spot in the pilot program: baumanwellness.com and click on Integrative Wellness Core Skills Training.

NORTH BAY

Winners of the sofi Awards announced

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has announced the winners of its 50th Annual sofi Awards, with two North Bay producers winning New Product awards.

In the Barbecue Sauce category, the Hot & Spicy Bachan Japanese Barbecue Sauce, produced by Bachan Founder and CEO Justin Gill of Sebastopol, won Best New Product.

“We are honored our Hot & Spicy has received this prestigious recognition,” Gill said. “The sofi Awards provide unparalleled credibility in the industry.”

In the Cheese (non-cow or mixed milk) category, the Laura Chenel Everything Bagel Fresh Goat Cheese, produced by Marin French Cheese Co. of Petaluma, won Best New Product.

The sofi Awards were judged during anonymous tastings across 47 categories using criteria that included flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality and innovation.

A total of 102 specialty food products were awarded either Gold and New Product trophies. For a complete list of winners, go to specialtyfood.com.

The sofi Product of the Year and New Product of the Year awards will be announced June 12 at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

GLEN ELLEN

Last House writing contest accepting entries

Audubon Canyon Ranch is accepting entries for the third annual M.F.K. Fisher Last House Emerging Writers Contest. This year’s theme is renewal, rebirth and new growth in the spring.

The writing contest celebrates author M.F.K. Fisher, who spent the last years of her life at her Last House on the ranch’s Bouverie Preserve in Glen Ellen.

The contest is open to children, youth and adults who do not write professionally. Writers are invited to submit an original, unpublished essay, short story or poem in PDF form. The word limit is 300-500 for children and youth, 750 maximum for adults 18 and older. Include your name on the top of your submission.

Entries will be accepted in three age categories: children (8 to 12, must have parent or legal guardian's consent); youth (13 to 17, must have parent or legal guardian's consent); and adults 18 and older.

Entry is free for children and youth; $40 for adults. Those who join ACR as a new member for a donation of $65 will have their entry fee is waived. Proceeds will benefit ACR’s programs and the continuing restoration and maintenance of Last House.

This year’s panel of judges includes Fisher’s daughter Kennedy Golden, Alice Waters, Ruth Reichl, Kathleen Squires, Mitchel Davis, Krishnendu Ray, Carolyn Jung, Michele Anna Jordan and Randall Tarpey-Schwed. Prizes will be announced at a later date.

The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. May 31. For more details visit egret.org.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.