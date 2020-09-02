Pair Quivira rosé with salmon salad for a refreshing summertime meal

Our Wine of the Week, Quivira Vineyards, 2019 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Wine Creek Ranch Rosé ($24), is, in a word, gorgeous. On first sip, there’s a seductive brightness, suggestive of lemon, though a bit softer. This quality evolves into hints of raw rhubarb, fresh cranberries and watermelon rind. The texture is crisp and bright, with a lively citrus-tinged finish.

The wine is an ideal afternoon aperitif, delicious as you nibble on Marcona almonds and green olives. At the table, you’ll enjoy it with all types of shellfish, ceviche and poke, chicken piccata, Oregon baby shrimp tostadas and radish-goat cheese sandwiches. Fish tacos with radish salad are an excellent accompaniment, too.

With such refreshing acidity, the wine is a good choice with charcuterie and salumi, too. Feta cheese, wilted spinach with lemon and garlic and salad Niçoise with either seared ahi or grilled salmon help the wine blossom into its full, beautiful self.

Today’s recipe is inspired by the season, as we now have local sweet peppers, green beans, tomatoes and salmon available at their peak. If you don’t eat pasta, simply omit it and double the amount of green beans. If you prefer, you can use zucchini “noodles” instead. To do so, use a mandoline to cut one medium zucchini into thin ribbons and blanch them for 1 minute after cooking the green beans.

Summer Salmon Pasta

Serves 2, easily doubled

1 red bell pepper

Kosher salt

2 ounces very small Blue Lake green beans, trimmed

4 to 5 ounces dried pasta, such as gemelli or strozzapreti

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

6 ounces wild Pacific King salmon fillet, boned, skinned and cut into ¼-inch thick slices

1 lemon, cut in wedges

2 tablespoons homemade bread crumbs, lightly toasted

Small handful of yellow cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 teaspoon snipped chives

Blister the skin of the bell pepper over a high flame, set it in a medium bowl and cover. Let it cool, then use your fingers to peel off the seared skin. Cut out the stem and the seed core and slice the pepper into medium julienne. Set aside.

Meanwhile, fill a medium saucepan half full with water, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the green beans and cook for 1½ minutes if the beans are very small and as long as 3 minutes if they’re larger. Use a slotted spoon to remove the beans from the water; add them to the bowl with the julienned pepper.

If necessary, return the water to a boil and then stir in the pasta. Cook, according to package directions, until just done. Drain thoroughly but do not rinse. Add to the bowl with the vegetables. Add half the olive oil, keep covered and set aside.

Pour the remaining olive oil into a small sauté pan set over medium-low heat. Add the shallot and sauté until it softens, about 5 minutes; do not let it brown. Increase the heat to medium, add the salmon, season with salt and cook for 1 minute. Using a thin metal spatula, turn the salmon over. Squeeze the juice of 1 or 2 lemon wedges over the salmon and cook for another minute or two, until the salmon loses its raw look. Remove from the heat.

Working quickly, toss together the vegetables and pasta and divide between pasta bowls or plates. Use tongs to divide the salmon between the two servings. Scatter the breadcrumbs on top, followed by the tomatoes and chives.

Garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com