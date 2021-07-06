Pair this peppery green with citrus

Arugula is in our farmers’ markets now and in stores. The plants are members of the big crucifer family that includes cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, turnip, rutabaga, radish, mustard, watercress and many Asian vegetables.

Members of this family have a spicy pepperiness to them: mustard, radish, curly cress and watercress among them. Young arugula leaves from plants grown in early spring have a mild peppery flavor and resemble the leaves of turnips and radishes (although they aren’t fuzzy or hairy like those).

As hot weather arrives, spring-planted arugula becomes unpleasantly peppery and fuzzy hairs develop on the undersides of the leaves. The leaves get tougher in texture. At that stage, arugula is better used as a potherb or as a cooked green. Cooking reduces pepperiness but increases a pleasant bitterness that works well against savory and sweet flavors like beans and onions. Still, if you want choice arugula leaves, look for young leaves from later plantings that are just now providing small, tender leaves about 4 inches long and which are at their peak of freshness.

Arugula has so many common names, and so many different plants are called arugula, that it takes a botanist to pick them apart. Even then the botanists give this versatile green a couple of names. While the correct scientific name is Eruca vesicaria subsp. sativa, most plant scientists just call it Eruca sativa.

The Latin name Eruca has given rise to a slew of common names. In Greece, it’s roka; in France, it’s roquette; and in Italy, over 2,000 years of cultivation has resulted in a bunch of monikers: ruchetta, rughetta, regula and rucola. In England it’s known as rocket, while here in America it’s arugula. You can hear the sound of the Latin name rattling around in all the common names. California-grown arugula is almost always Eruca sativa.

The herb has gone in and out of fashion over the centuries since colonists brought it to North America from England. It was popular in Colonial days but was out of fashion in the 19th and much of the 20th centuries. It’s in fashion again now, however, and with good reason, for when the leaves are picked young, they add zing and snap to a mesclun mix or lettuce-based salad.

If the arugula has flowers attached, you’re in luck. The flowers are a delight. Creamy-white little mustard-like edible flowers have fine red veining and make a pretty garnish on salads, adding a light orange aroma that you can detect if you hold a handful to your nose.

Because fresh arugula emits a warm, tingly smell, it makes a fine bed under ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes, slices of pear, radicchio, sliced chicken breast, shrimp, blue cheeses, carpaccio, pine nuts, pecan and slivers of avocado drenched in lemon juice. Slice open a piece of focaccia and line it with a few arugula leaves, some crumbly goat cheese and a slice of Italian deli meat for a fine sandwich. A few chopped leaves in potato salad alleviate its mayonnaise-y blandness.

Stuff homemade ravioli with arugula mixed with provolone cheese and porcini mushrooms and serve them in a light and lemony cream sauce. Add arugula to creamed spinach — a dish that has lately gone out of style but is always a crowd-pleaser. Add a cup of chopped fresh arugula to the spinach before steaming it, then make creamed spinach as usual.

Another way to use arugula is to sow a flat of soil with arugula seed and place it on a deck or sunny porch, keeping it moist. When the seedlings show four leaves, cut them off and use like any other sprout. As a player in a mesclun mix, arugula really shines, giving bite to what otherwise might be bland or bitter. Toss this mesclun with some chopped, pickled artichoke hearts and the pickling solution from the jar, sprinkle on a few pitted oil-cured olives, then top with shavings of Reggiano-Parmigiano cheese. So simple and so good.

The acidic grapefruit lends a brightness to the earthy and peppery flavors of the arugula, while avocados give buttery texture and mangoes add sweetness.

Arugula Mesclun with Grapefruit

Makes 4 servings

For the salad:

2 cups fresh mesclun

1 cup fresh young arugula leaves

1 white grapefruit, sectioned

½ cup toasted pine nuts

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced

1 mango, peeled, pitted and sliced thinly

For the dressing:

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed

1 clove garlic, minced

1 pinch ground cayenne

Salt and pepper, to taste

Trim off thick stems from the arugula and wash in cold water until all grit is removed. Drain the leaves.

Carefully section and seed a sweet white grapefruit, paring away any bitter white integuments. Reserve enough grapefruit to make 3 tablespoons of juice for the dressing.

Toss the arugula with the mesclun and the toasted pine nuts. Place portions on four plates. Lay grapefruit segments, avocado slices and mango slices alternately in a circle on each plate.

Whiz the dressing in a blender for a few seconds until it looks creamy, then immediately sprinkle over the salads.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net