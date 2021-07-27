Pair this rich Anaba chardonnay with Normandy-style chicken

Our wine of the week, Anaba, 2018 Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($40), is a beguiling beauty, with a feminine complexity that rewards your attention. The more you focus on its flavors, the more engaging they become, with muskmelon giving way to Granny Smith apple, which in turn steps aside to reveal suggestions of pear, passionfruit and delicate white peaches. There are threads of sweet spice, too, and hints of vanilla and lightly toasted bread slathered with good butter.

All these rich flavors could be heavy on the palate were it not for the wine’s engaging acidity; the wine finishes crisp and bright, leaving you eager for another sip.

The wine is outstanding with shellfish, especially lobster, scallops and, if you are lucky enough to stumble across some, Alaskan king crab. It would be excellent with a traditional Maine lobster roll.

Chicken and pork, depending on the preparation, are good matches, too. Chicken with honey, garlic and peaches makes the wine soar, as does pork loin with apricot-garlic sauce.

Vegetarians and vegans should look to fresh corn to create a great match. Fresh corn souffle, corn chowder and creamed corn all flatter this wine.

For today’s dish, I’m inspired by a traditional recipe from northwest France, a rich meal that mirrors the wine’s richness and, at the same time, is brightened by its acidity. For the best results, use local ingredients, all readily available in independently owned supermarkets and at our farmers markets.

Normandy-style Chicken and Apples in Cream

Serves 4

4 tablespoons local butter, plus more as needed

3 apples, preferably Gravensteins, peeled, cored and cut into ⅟₃-inch-thick wedges

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

4 full chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

2 cups Gravenstein apple cider or juice

1 ½ cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons snipped chives

Melt the butter in a large heavy saute pan set over medium heat. When it is melted and foamy, add the apples in a single layer. Saute for 2 minutes, turn and saute for 2 to 3 minutes more, until the apples are just tender and lightly browned. Season with a pinch of salt and a few turns of black pepper and use a spatula to transfer to a bowl. Cover with a tea towel to keep warm.

Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper and saute, skin-side down, in the pan, adding more butter if the pan seems dry. After 5 minutes, turn the chicken and cook 5 minutes more.

Pour the cider into the pan, reduce the heat so the liquid just simmers, cover and cook gently for 15 minutes. Remove the lid, increase the heat to high and cook until the cider is nearly completely evaporated. Add the cream and when it just begins to boil, reduce the heat to medium and cook until the sauce thickens, about 4 to 5 minutes. Taste and correct the seasoning.

Check the temperature of the apples and reheat them if they have cooled considerably.

Transfer the chicken and its sauce to a wide shallow serving bowl. Scatter the chives on top. Use a large spoon to transfer the apples to the bowl, placing them on the outer edge, surrounding the chicken.

Seasonal all over with black pepper and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.