Pair traditional Caprese salad with sauvignon blanc for the perfect summer meal

Our Wine of the Week, St. Supéry 2018 Virtú Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Blend ($30), is an ideal wine for fall. It has the crispness of sauvignon blanc with bright flavors of citrus and hints of minerality. Yet the wine’s 54% sémillon, a gold-skinned grape, adds a mid-palate creaminess and a fruity richness with flavors of pear, Asian pear and hints of fresh coconut, qualities that blossom as the wine warms in the glass. It is beautifully balanced and quite refreshing.

These qualities, especially the richness combined with the crisp finish, are keys to the best pairings. It can take a bit of heat without turning bitter, which suggests it will work well with certain coconut milk-based curries. A green pumpkin curry would make this wine blossom into its full, beautiful self.

Certain ceviches — especially Peruvian and Filipino — made with coconut milk are excellent companions, too.

But it’s tomato season and our local tomatoes have moved from the early harvest, when acidity is at its peak, to dead ripe, when sugars are high enough to soften the edges of that acid.

Given our early September heat wave, I’m suggesting a traditional Caprese salad as a perfect early fall companion to this lovely wine. I urge you not to add any of the contemporary conceits that often accompany this dish in articles and restaurants. Do not, for example, add balsamic vinegar or you will destroy the partnership.

When it comes to putting the salad together, do not try to make it perfectly symmetrical. Most versions that do this crowd the ingredients and diminish the taste and texture. Instead, go for beautiful chaos, letting ingredients fall as they wish.

Traditional Insalata Caprese

Serves 3 to 4

8 to 10 ounces fresh mozzarella, preferably Ramini Buffalo Mozzarella, chilled

3 medium ripe summer tomatoes, cored

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Flake salt

3 tablespoons best-quality extra virgin olive oil

12 fresh basil leaves

Handful of cherry tomatoes, quartered

Black pepper in a mill

Use a thin, very sharp knife to cut the mozzarella into ⅜-inch thick slices. Set aside briefly.

Cut the tomatoes into ⅜-inch rounds. Set aside the ends for use in another dish.

Arrange the mozzarella over the surface of a flat platter. Tuck tomato slices here and there between the slices of cheese. Scatter the garlic over the top and season lightly with salt.

Drizzle the olive oil over everything, tuck basil leaves here and there and scatter the cherry tomatoes on top. Let rest for about 5 minutes, add several turns of black pepper and a bit more salt and enjoy right away.

Variations:

Instead of presenting the salad on a single platter, assemble it on individual plates.

If you prefer, use burrata instead of mozzarella fresca. To do so, cut the tomato in wedges instead of slices and use a soup spoon to open up the burrata.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.