Lean chardonnay soars with spring greens

Our wine of the week, Pellegrini, 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Unoaked Chardonnay ($30), is delightful. Instead of meeting the usual expectations about California chardonnay, this wine defies them: It is lean, bright and almost austere, with beautiful mineral notes suggestive of river rocks polished to a sheen by rushing water.

As the wine warms in the glass, hints of fruit emerge and recede pleasingly, without demanding attention. Is that a hint of white peach or white nectarine? It doesn’t really matter — the wine is elegant and serene, an easy quaffer that is infinitely refreshing. Unyoked to oak and malolactic fermentation, this chardonnay seems entirely new and utterly beguiling. There’s no flabbiness to mitigate, no suggestion of sweetness, no cloying vanillin. It’s just beautifully expressive.

At the table, the possibilities are endless. Chilled Dungeness crab dressed with lemon and olive oil is a sensational match. Scallop carpaccio, scallop ceviche, oysters on the half shell and linguine vongole all flatter the wine. When you want to enjoy it with a steak, top the meat with a coin of sorrel butter and a spritz of lemon juice and you’ll be thrilled.

The wine is also a great companion to greens, from arugula and sorrel to chard, kale, spinach and the green tops of root vegetables like beets and turnips. For today’s recipe, I’m taking inspiration from a dish I’ve long enjoyed at Sonoma’s La Salette. It takes awhile to make this fabulous soup, but most of the time involved is in simmering the ingredients, not hands-on work.

Caldo Verde with Bacon and Crème Fraîche

Makes about 6 servings

3 bacon slices, cut into small dice

2 carrots, minced

1 celery stalk, minced

1 small onion, minced

Kosher salt

5 garlic cloves

3 pounds meaty beef bones, preferably smoked (see note below)

1 pound linguiça

3 large russet potatoes, peeled and cut into thin half rounds

1 large bunch kale, such as lacinato kale, or collard greens, rinsed

2 tablespoons olive oil

Generous handful of parsley, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons crème fraîche

Fry the bacon in a large soup pot set over medium-high heat until it gives up its fat and is almost crispy. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to absorbent paper or a small bowl; set aside.

Add the carrots, celery and onion to the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low and saute until the vegetables are soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes; stir frequently and do not let the vegetables brown.

Season with salt and add the 5 cloves of garlic, the beef bones and 3 quarts of water. Increase the heat to high, bring to a boil and lower the heat so the water simmers gently. Cook, partially covered, for 1 hour, skimming off foam that forms on the surface. Add the linguiça and simmer, still partially covered, 1 hour more.

Meanwhile, cut the kale or collards into ½-inch-wide crosswise slices, using both the leaves and stems. Heat the olive oil in a deep saute pan set over medium-low heat, add the kale and a splash of water, cover and cook for 5 minutes, shaking the pan gently now and then. Uncover, turn the kale, add the parsley and cook until the greens are completely limp. Add the 3 minced or pressed garlic and red pepper flakes, stir, season with salt and cook 1 minute more. Remove from the heat, cover and set aside.

To finish the soup, use tongs to transfer the linguiça from the stock to a clean work surface. Strain the stock into a clean container, rinse the soup pot, return the stock to it and set over medium heat. Discard the bones and vegetables. Simmer the stock until it reduces a bit; there should be about 9 cups.

Add the potatoes to the stock and simmer until they are tender, about 6 to 7 minutes or a bit longer for thicker slices. Add the sauteed greens and cook 5 minutes more. Use an immersion blender to puree all or part of the soup. Stir well, taste, correct for salt and season with several generous turns of black pepper.

Cut the linguiça in half lengthwise and then slice into half rounds. Warm the linguiça in a saute pan, add the bacon and heat through.

Put the crème fraîche into a small bowl and stir to loosen it.

To serve, ladle into soup plates and top each portion with some of the linguiça and bacon and a dollop of crème fraîche.

Note: To smoke beef bones, prepare a fire in a commercial smoker according to the manufacturer’s instructions, or start a small wood fire in an outdoor grill. Add flavorful wood chips such as hickory, set the bones on a fireproof pan, set in the smoker or grill, cover and smoke for 1½ hours.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “California Home Cooking.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.