Simple spring pasta primavera to pair with bright semillon

Our wine of the week, Foursight, 2019 Charles Vineyard, Anderson Valley Semillon ($29), is stunning — a revelation and a beauty. It’s light, bright and breezy, with gorgeous acidity and beguiling notes of tart citrus. It defies what most of us expect from the varietal, which can be a bit flabby and cloying when it’s not handled gently.

After the initial burst of lemon, mineral notes emerge, with suggestions of cool river rocks, wet concrete and a delightful flourish of petrichor, aromas that fill the air following the first rain after weeks or months of little moisture.

One of the most appealing qualities of this wine is its alcohol level, just 11.7%. It’s rare to find a wine with such a low level, especially in California. I appreciate not having to adjust foods to mitigate the heat and suggestion of sweetness that high alcohol wines require.

This wine is extraordinary with raw oysters and ceviches of white fish, sand dabs and Petrale sole. It is also an excellent companion to the tender vegetables of spring, including radishes and green garlic. You’ll enjoy it with fresh chévre, fresh mozzarella and a simple pasta with Bellwether ricotta, lemon zest and parsley.

The wine is an excellent aperitif, too, with Marcona almonds, green olives, a tangy cheese and a few slices of soppresata.

For today’s dish, I’m inspired by the season and am offering one of my favorite mid-spring dishes.

Pasta Primavera

Serves 2

5 ounces gemelli, strozzapreti or similar short-length pasta

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons butter

6 fat asparagus spears, cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

2 or 3 small spring garlic bulbs, pale parts only, trimmed and cut into 1-inch julienne

1 or 2 small spring onions, pale parts only, trimmed and cut into 1-inch julienne

6 snow peas, trimmed and cut into very thin lengthwise ribbons

4 radishes, trimmed and cut into small julienne

¼ cup shelled English peas or ¼ cup shelled, blanched and peeled fava beans

Grated zest of 1 lemon

½ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon freshly snipped chives

Black pepper in a mill

Mustard flowers, chive flowers or rosemary flowers, optional

Fill a pot two-thirds full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the pasta and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain but do not rinse the pasta.

While waiting for the water to boil, put 2 tablespoons of butter into a saute pan set over medium heat. Add the asparagus and saute, turning several times, for about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, onions and snow peas and saute, tossing frequently, until the onions and garlic lose their raw look. Season with salt.

Add the radishes, peas and lemon zest. Saute and toss for 2 minutes, add the wine, cover and cook for 2 minutes more. Uncover, add the cream, swirl the pan, taste and correct for salt. Remove from the heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter, cover and keep warm.

When the pasta has been drained, tip it into a warm bowl. Add the vegetables, pan juices and chives and toss gently. Divide among individual pasta plates or bowls. Add a light sprinkling of salt, several turns of black pepper and the flowers, if using.

Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Lotsa Pasta,” which she did not title herself. Email Jordan at michele@micheleannajordan.com.