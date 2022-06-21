Pair this cheesy zucchini galette with wine of the week

J. Bucher 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Russian River Valley, Bucher Vineyards ($35), our wine of the week, has a wide embrace, with qualities that will delight both lovers of the varietal and those who prefer more plush wines, such as chardonnay.

Aromas begin with a delightful burst of lemon, lemon zest and key lime, with flourishes of apricot, rose petals and pomelo blossoming as you take your first sip.

The flavors of lemon mingling with the wine’s delightful acidity relax a bit mid-palate, as suggestions of custard and vanilla demand attention and then resolve, finishing with a pleasing minerality.

The mid-palate plushiness is key to the best pairings. You can enjoy the wine with any food that’s friendly to the varietal, from white fin fish such as flounder, sand dabs and sole to goat cheese, avocados, green vegetables and roasted chicken. But to really make the wine soar, pair it with things that will engage with the richness, such as seared scallops with beurre blanc, pork loin with apricot sauce and even avocado toast.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by early zucchini, especially the Romanesco variety, which holds its shape after cooking. It makes an excellent galette, especially when paired with a luscious cheese.

Romanesco Zucchini Galette

Makes 4-6 servings

Dough for 1 galette (recipe follows)

1 medium Romanesco zucchini, trimmed and cut into ⅛-inch rounds

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Black pepper in a mill

3 ounces grated cheese, such as Joe Matos’ St. George or Achandinha Capricious

6 to 8 large basil leaves, stacked and shredded

First, make the dough and chill it. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put the zucchini into a colander, sprinkle it generously with salt and let rest 30 to 45 minutes. Rinse the zucchini, turn it out onto a tea towel and dry it thoroughly.

Roll out the galette as described in the galette dough recipe and set it on top of a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Brush the dough with butter, using about ⅔ of it. Arrange the zucchini on top, in concentric circles that overlap just slightly. Leave about 2 inches of the outer edge of dough uncovered. Scatter the lemon zest over the zucchini and season with salt and pepper. Scatter the cheese over the zucchini.

Gently fold the edges of the tart up and over the filling, pleating the edges as you fold them. Use a pastry brush to brush the edge of the tart with the remaining butter. Season the edge with salt and pepper.

Bake until the pastry is golden brown and the zucchini tender and fragrant, about 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool, cut into wedges and serve warm.

Savory Galette Dough

Makes 2 large or 8 small galettes

2 cups (8 ounces) all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, optional

6 ounces unsalted butter, cold

½ cup ice-cold water

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, salt and pepper, if using. Cut in the butter, using your fingers or a pastry cutter, until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal; work very quickly so the butter does not become too warm. Add the ice water and press the dough gently until it just comes together; do not overmix — it’s OK if there appears to be unmoistened flour. Spread a sheet of plastic wrap over a flat surface and turn the dough out onto it.

Grip the ends of the plastic wrap and pull them together so the wrap presses the dough together. Wrap the dough into a ball and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. (At this point, the dough can be wrapped a second time and stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.)

To make the galette, cut the dough into 2 equal pieces. Wrap one and return it to the refrigerator.

Set the other piece of dough on a floured work surface and use the palm of your hand to pat it flat. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a circle about ⅛ inch thick and about 14 inches in diameter.

Set the dough on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper and keep chilled until ready to fill.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.