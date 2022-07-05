Meyer Lemon Risotto pairs with chardonnay from Lynmar

For the first time in many years, I was shocked when I tasted our wine of the week, Lynmar, 2018 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Quail Hill Vineyard, Sonoma County ($63). On my first sip, a sensation akin to a hundred tiny fairies doing neon cartwheels across my palate was followed by a mosaic of subtle citrusy flavors. The wine is absolutely gorgeous, with restrained fruit flavors that defy categorization. Is that pineapple? Yes, no, wait, maybe it’s kiwi, or pomelo, or something else entirely?

The texture is silken but not flabby or fat. It is generous in the pleasure it conveys.

Today is my birthday. I’d like to order a couple dozen oysters and big glass of this wine, please. They are a delightful match.

Sometime soon, shishito and Padron chiles will ripen locally. Sear a handful in a hot skillet and add a spritz of lemon and a few crystals of salt for an outstanding pairing. Young goat cheese, fresh garlic, green beans, spinach and zucchini are all excellent matches. So are roasted chicken with lemon-pepper sauce, simple seafood salads and most flatfish, such as sanddabs, sole and flounder.

When you make risotto, it’s a good idea not to follow the typical advice Americans receive, which is to use Arborio rice. It’s the driest of the Italian rices; you can just never get it as creamy as it should be. For the first couple of years of the pandemic, it became all but impossible to find the best risotto rice, Vialone Nano. Firecrest Market in Sebastopol has recently restocked it. Most markets have my second choice, Carnaroli.

Meyer Lemon Risotto with Wilted Spinach

Makes 3 to 4 servings

8 ounces very young spinach leaves

6 cups homemade chicken broth or 2 cups commercial chicken stock plus 4 cups water, hot

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, cut into small dice

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 ¼ cups Italian rice, preferably Vialone Nano or Carnaroli

1 cup dry white wine

Zest of 1 Meyer lemon

¼ cup Meyer lemon juice

3 ounces triple-cream cheese (such as Brillat-Savarin or L’Aviatur) or best-quality Brie (such as Chantal Plaas Raw Milk Brie or Brie de Meaux)

1 Meyer lemon, peeled, seeded and membranes removed

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

Rinse the spinach in cool water and drop it into a wok or large saute pan with the water still clinging to the leaves. Set the pan over a burner but do not turn it on.

Pour the liquid into a saucepan set over medium-low heat. Heat the butter in a medium-size pan, such as an All-Clad Saucier, set over medium heat. Add the shallot and saute for 4 minutes and season with salt and pepper. Add the rice and stir with a wooden spoon until each grain turns milky white, about 2 minutes.

Add the wine and stir continuously until it is nearly completely reduced.

Begin to add stock, ½ cup at a time, stirring after each addition until the liquid is absorbed. Continue to add stock and stir until the rice is tender, about 16 to 20 minutes total cooking time.

When the rice is almost tender, turn on the heat under the spinach. Use tongs to turn the leaves a few times as they wilt. Stir in the lemon zest, lemon juice and cheese. Taste, correct the seasoning and stir in a final ¼ cup of stock. Remove from the heat.

Working quickly, divide the wilted spinach between soup plates. It doesn’t matter if it is all uniformly wilted; as long as most of it has settled, it’s fine. Season with a bit of salt.

Quickly fold in the lemon and the parsley, ladle into soup plates and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com