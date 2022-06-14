Bing cherry pork dish complements juicy pinot

Our wine of the week, Theopolis Vineyards 2020 Pinot Noir, Yorkville Highlands, Mendocino County ($45), is an opulent wine, with an initial expression of bright fruit full of juicy lushness. First flavors suggest strawberries and raspberries, riding on a foundation of topsoil, forest leaves, eucalyptus, vanilla and sweet spices. Energetic acidity keeps the wine refreshing, and a delightful complexity lingers in the wine’s long finish.

This is a robust pinot noir that will please both fans of the varietal and those who consider it “wimpy.”

At the table, it has broad appeal, as this varietal always does. Everything from a traditional crab Louis or a BLT on well-toasted bread to roasted chicken, grilled salmon, pan-fried rib-eye and olive risotto will welcome this wine alongside.

For today’s recipe, inspiration comes from the season: It’s cherry time! This simple condiment is easy to make and can be used on chicken, rice dishes, grilled onions, cottage cheese and polenta.

Pork Tenderloin with Bing Cherry Gremolata

Serves 2 to 4

1 pork tenderloin, about 1 ¼ pounds

Kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cardamom, plus a pinch

½ teaspoon ground coriander seed

Black pepper in a mill

1 handful (about ½ cup) fresh Bing cherries, pitted

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon crushed and minced spring garlic, white part only

1 tablespoon fresh basil leaves, cut into very thin ribbons

1 teaspoon minced fresh Thai basil, optional

Sprigs of basil, for garnish

Cherries, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Set the tenderloin on a clean work surface.

Put about 2 teaspoons of salt in a small bowl; add the cardamom, coriander and several very generous turns of pepper. Mix together and then rub all over the pork. Set the pork on a rack in a roasting pan, set on the middle rack of the oven and cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Remove from the oven, cover loosely with a tent of foil and let rest for 20 minutes.

While the pork cooks, make the gremolata. Chop the cherries and put them into a small bowl.

Add the orange zest, garlic, basils and cardamom and toss gently with a fork. Add a pinch of salt, toss again and taste. If the flavors haven’t quite come together, add a pinch more salt, along with several turns of black pepper.

Cover and let rest at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes.

To serve, cut the pork into thin slices, cutting slightly on the diagonal. Arrange on individual plates, spoon gremolata on top and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.