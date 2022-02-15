Pairing: Lemony linguine dish matches citrusy sauvignon blanc

Grieve Family Winery Double Eagle, 2020 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($50), our wine of the week, is a tad racy, with a voluptuous texture and a core of bountiful fruit. Citrus flavors emerge first, followed by hints of nectarine, peach, Ruby grapefruit and Key lime. Acidity is bright, crisp and refreshing. It’s an elegant quaffer.

At the table, the wine will engage beautifully with foods that are both rich and light, such as Meyer lemon risotto, Southeast Asian noodle dishes that are not too spicy, braised chicken and, of course, seafood. Scallops, Dungeness crab, mussels, oysters and fin fish are stellar matches.

One of my favorite pairings is sauteed flounder served over a bed of fresh arugula and finished with a tangy beurre blanc. Add some sliced and sauteed celery alongside and you have a match that soars with a dish that’s as elegant as the wine. Paella and risotto Milanese, both which include saffron, flatter the wine shamelessly and deliciously.

For today’s dish, I’m suggesting a classic, a lemony Linguine Vongole. I have added a bit of butter, which mirrors the voluptuous quality of the wine, furthering the match.

Linguine Vongole

Makes 2 servings

Kosher salt

5 - 6 ounces dried linguine

2 - 2 ½ pounds fresh clams or cockles, as small as possible

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 minced shallot

3 minced garlic cloves

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

¾ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon butter

2 lemon wedges

4 thick slices Italian-style hearth bread, lightly toasted

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, add a generous 2 tablespoons of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the linguine and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook, according to package directions, until the pasta is just done. Drain but do not rinse.

Meanwhile, rinse the clams and sort through them, discarding any that are light for their size or that don’t close when you press on them.

Pour the olive oil into a wide and deep skillet set over medium-low heat, add the shallots and saute 4 to 5 minutes, until limp and fragrant. Add the garlic and saute 2 minutes more. Season with salt and add the red pepper flakes, lemon zest, lemon juice and white wine.

Increase the heat to high and when the liquid boils, add the clams. Cook, shaking the pan two or three times, for 2 minutes. Cover the pan and cook until the clams open, about 3 minutes more.

Put the pasta into warmed pasta bowls. Using a slotted spoon, top the pasta with the clams. Working quickly, set the skillet with the cooking juices over high heat, add the parsley, season with black pepper, taste and correct for salt. Add the butter, swirl the juices in the pan as the butter melts and quickly pour sauce over the pasta and clams.

Garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away, with toast alongside for sopping up the delicious juices.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.