Pairing: Pinot and duck is a match made in heaven

Vision Cellars 2019, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County Pinot Noir ($40), our wine of the week, is a crowd-pleaser with a richness and suppleness that will appeal to those who still think of pinot noir as a “wimpy” grape. It isn’t, but the myth persists.

This complex pinot noir suggests black fruit such as blackberries, black raspberries and mulberries, black plums and Bing cherries. Threaded through the fruit flavors are savory rivulets of damp top soil, forest mushrooms and black pepper. The wine’s pretty acidity and lengthy tannins best reveal the varietal’s character and distinguish it from bigger, bolder reds.

At the table, the wine shines with certain root vegetables, especially beets, sweet potatoes and celery root. It is excellent with salmon. When cherries start to appear in another few weeks, cook that salmon slowly and top it with a Bing cherry-basil relish.

The wine is also excellent with duck and, surprisingly, with game. Coq au vin, black chanterelle risotto and caramelized onions coax the wine’s subtle qualities to blossom.

For today’s dish, I’m inspired by the threads of spice that are mirrored in these meatballs, made with ground duck. In this recipe, the meatballs are served over fresh greens and topped with a slightly sweet vinaigrette. They also can be served as an appetizer or sandwich with cherry mayonnaise.

Duck Meatball Salad with Honey Vinaigrette

Makes 4 servings

1 pound duck meat, skinned, in chunks, well chilled

½ pound duck fat (the fatty skin of a duck breast is best), in chunks, well chilled

1 tablespoon duck fat or coconut oil

2 shallots, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

½ star anise, crushed

1 allspice berry, crushed

2 cardamom seeds (not pods), crushed

Kosher salt

White pepper in a mill

¾ cup dry red wine

1 large egg, beaten

2 teaspoons freshly grated orange zest

1½ cups fresh breadcrumbs, from good hearth bread

Black pepper in a mill

Honey Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Mild olive oil or coconut oil, for frying

Spring salad mix or frisee

Small spearmint sprigs, for garnish

First, grind or mince the duck and duck fat. This can be done using a grinder attachment to a Kitchen Aid mixer, in which case it is best to pass the ingredients through twice. It can also be done with the metal blade of a food processor or by hand, with a very sharp chef’s knife. When done, transfer to a medium bowl and set aside.

Put the duck fat or coconut oil into a saute pan set over medium heat, add the shallots and garlic and saute until soft and fragrant, about 6 to 7 minutes.

Add the anise, allspice and cardamom and season generously with salt and white pepper. Increase the heat to high, add the wine and simmer until it is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

When the spice mixture is cool, add it to the duck, along with the egg and orange zest. Mix thoroughly and fold in half the breadcrumbs. Taste, correct for salt and season very generously with black pepper. Chill the mixture.

While the mixture chills, make the vinaigrette (below).

When the mixture is thoroughly chilled, use a small ice cream scoop to form balls about the size of a pingpong ball.

Put the remaining breadcrumbs into a bowl and roll each meatball in the crumbs, pressing gently as needed to coat them thoroughly. Transfer to a sheet of wax paper.

Pour about ½ inch of oil into a heavy pan (a large cast-iron frying pan is ideal) and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot but not smoking, add 4 or 5 meatballs, spacing them apart so they have plenty of room. Fry for about 4 minutes, until golden brown on one side. Gently roll the meatballs over and fry for 3 to 5 minutes more, until the meatballs are evenly browned all over, by which time they should also be cooked through. Shaking the pan gently as the meatballs cook will keep them nicely rounded.

Transfer the cooked meatballs to absorbent paper or a wire rack to drain and continue until all the meatballs have been cooked. Cover and keep warm.

Divide the salad greens or frisee among individual plates and season with a little salt. Top with meatballs and spoon a little vinaigrette over everything. Garnish with mint sprigs and enjoy right away.

Honey Vinaigrette

Makes about ⅓ cup

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons honey, preferably local

3 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Black pepper in a mill

Put the vinegar, honey and garlic into a small bowl; season with salt and stir until smooth. Whisk in the olive oil and add several generous turns of black pepper. Taste and correct for salt and acid.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “More Than Meatballs.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.