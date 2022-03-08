Bright rosé soars with simple crab tacos

Our wine of the week, Saini Vineyards, 2021 Valentina Marie, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Rosé Wine ($25), is a delicate beauty, with a briny savoriness that suggests a morning at the sea and a light, misty breeze embracing you. It’s delightful and a tad tantalizing.

After that first whoosh of sea breeze, a beautiful acidity unfolds, carrying with it suggestions of fresh rhubarb and just a hint of not-quite-ripe apricot. As the wine lingers on your palate, hints of spring strawberries and cool citrus blossom.

The wine pairs beautifully with seafood, especially white fin fish, oysters, clams and Dungeness crab. Come mid-spring, it will be excellent with fresh fava beans and with zucchini salads. Seafood pasta salads, dressed with a tangy vinaigrette, are great matches, too. For a simple pleasure, enjoy the wine with avocado spritzed with lime juice and sprinkled with salt.

For today’s dish, I’m combining three great partners — fresh crab, avocado and radishes — in a simple but extraordinary taco. You’ll have radish salsa left over to enjoy with this wine the next day, in more tacos or spooned over creamy beans for a delicious dip with the thinnest tortilla chips you can find.

Crab and Avocado Tacos with Radish Salsa

Makes 2 servings

Radish Salsa (recipe follows)

Freshly cooked and picked meat from 1 small Dungeness crab

1 firm-ripe Haas avocado

2 tablespoons lime juice

Pinch of salt

8 corn tortillas (if handmade style, use just 6)

Lime wedges

Radish wedges

Make the radish salsa and set it aside.

Put the crab meat in a bowl, add most but not quite all of the lime juice and a pinch of salt and toss gently.

Cut the avocado in half, take out the seed and remove the flesh. To do so, make ½-inch diagonal slashes to (but not through) the skin and then make crosswise slashes in the other direction. Use a large soup spoon to scoop out the flesh; put it in a small bowl and drizzle with a bit of lime juice and a pinch of salt.

Heat the tortillas over a gas flame or on a hot grill, turning them frequently, until they are very hot and very tender; do not let them become even slightly crisp.

Set two tortillas on top of each other, add a generous amount of crab and top with avocado and salsa. Set on a plate. Repeat, with two tacos per serving.

Garnish with lime wedges and radish wedges and enjoy right away, with the salsa alongside.

Radish Salsa

Makes about 1 cup

8 - 10 small radish leaves, cut into very thin slices

8 medium radishes, trimmed and cut into small dice

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1 small serrano, seeded and minced

1 small garlic clove, minced

Zest of 1 lime

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Set the radish leaves aside briefly.

Put the radishes, red onion, serrano and garlic in a medium bowl and toss gently. Add the lime zest, cilantro leaves and radish leaves and toss again. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the lime juice and olive oil.

Let rest 10 to 15 minutes. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid.

Cover and set aside until ready to use. This salsa will keep, covered and refrigerated, for two to three days.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.