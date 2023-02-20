HEALDSBURG

’90s know-it-alls wanted for wine and trivia night

Is your streaming queue full of “Friends” and “Seinfeld” reruns? Do you remember all the words to “Ice, Ice, Baby”? Then the ’90s trivia night from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Aldina Vineyards at Bacchus Landing was made for your mad skills. Tickets for the event are $20 and include a glass of wine. Wood-fired pizzas will be available to buy until 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team. Purchase tickets at exploretock.com/aldinavineyards. 14210 Bacchus Landing Way, Suite 201.

SEBASTOPOL

Cider and cheese pairing at The Barlow

When two neighbors at The Barlow join forces, it’s bound to be a winning combination. Golden State Cider will host Wm. Cofield Cheesemakers for an inspired pairing of cider and cheese from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Guests will receive four 5-ounce pours of ciders to pair with four perfectly curated cheeses. Cheesemakers from Wm. Cofield will be there to chat about their cheeses, which include their British-inspired cheddar and blue cheese. The event includes live music from Sam Cole. Tickets are $18 for cider club members and $22 for nonmembers and are available on Eventbrite.com (search for Golden State Cider). 180 Morris St.

SONOMA

Celebrate whiskey release with bowls of ramen

Although most people think of sake when they think of drinks to pair with Japanese cuisine, whiskey is also a very popular pairing at izakaya bars. In that spirit, Hanson of Sonoma Distillery will celebrate the release of their 2023 single-malt, double-barrel whiskey Saturday, paired with a three-course Japanese-inspired lunch from Sushimotos. The lunch, which has reservations available between noon and 2 p.m., will include mushroom miso soup, Korean-style yakitori chicken and pork belly ramen all paired with whiskey and whiskey cocktails. Tickets are $75 per person. Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/hansonofsonomadistillery. 22985 Burndale Road.

SONOMA

Celebrate ‘Deed Day’ at Gundlach-Bundschu

Gundlach-Bundschu, one of Sonoma County’s oldest wineries, is celebrating their 165th year on Rhinefarm, their property on Sonoma’s eastern edge. The Deed Day anniversary party runs noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and is a family-friendly event featuring food trucks, a DJ, photo booth, wines by the glass or bottle and kid-friendly activities, including a chance to pet some of the sheep that graze the property. Tickets are $35 ($20 for club members), and children under 5 are free. Get more information and purchase tickets at gunbun.com/events. 2000 Denmark Road.

SONOMA

Rhyme time at Larson Family Winery

If you have the gift of rhyme and have been known to be wee naughty, the Larson Winery Limerick contest may be for you. The Sonoma winery will be accepting entries until Sunday, March 12. All limericks should be themed around wine, grapes, Sonoma or Larson Family Winery. Winners will be announced March 13, and their poetry will be on display at the winery from March 14 to 19 as part of their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Winners will receive a $150 gift certificate to spend at the winery or online. Entry forms and rules can be found at larsonfamilywinery.com/larson-family-winery-limerick-contest.