Pairings: Chardonnay brings out the flavor of this Pacific salmon and corn chowder

Our Wine of the Week, Trig Point 2018 Signpost Russian River Valley Chardonnay ($23), is a stand-out, an inexpensive wine that holds its own alongside much pricier chardonnays. It is lush and rich, with a lingering finish that evokes honey and honeysuckle. But it is threaded through with pretty acid and punctuated by bright minerality that provides a counterpoint to its pronounced fruit, especially Bartlett pear, muskmelon, Granny Smith apples and Meyer lemon.

You can enjoy this wine on a hot night when you want something really simple, like popcorn, for dinner. Just add some freshly grated ginger to the butter as it melts, pour it over the popcorn and there you go, a dog days of summer feast.

The wine is excellent with all manner of corn, from lowly popcorn and fresh corn on the cob to corn bread slathered with honey butter and creamy polenta. You’ll enjoy it with roasted pork loin, grilled chicken, chilled zucchini soup and, soon, roasted winter squash. The wine engages nicely with coconut milk, which suggests that certain Thai and Indian curries, provided they are not too spicy, are good companions. Vegetarians will love the wine with curried sweet potatoes.

This lovely, easy quaffer is excellent as well with our local wild Pacific King salmon, which inspired today’s recipe.

Salmon and Corn Chowder

Makes 3 to 4 servings

4 cups homemade chicken stock

3 very fresh ears of corn

3 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

1 carrot, trimmed, peeled and cut into very small dice

2 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1 cup heavy cream

Black pepper in a mill

10 ounces cooked wild Pacific King salmon (see Note below)

2 or 3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Pour the stock into a medium saucepan and set it over medium-low heat.

Remove the kernels from the corn. To do so, set each ear over a low bowl and use a very sharp knife to cut downwards, close to the cob.

Add the cobs to the pot with the chicken stock, cover the pot and set the kernels aside.

Put the butter into a large saucepan or soup pot and set it over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the shallot and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes; do not let it brown. Add the carrot, stir and cook for about 5 minutes, until the carrot begins to soften. Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes more.

Stir in the ginger, the lemon zest and the corn. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring all the while, and season with salt.

Pour the stock through a strainer into the pot and simmer very gently for 10 minutes. Pour in the cream, heat through, taste, correct for salt and add several turns of black pepper.

Break the salmon into chunks and gently add it to the pot. Remove from the heat, cover and let rest for 10 minutes.

Ladle into soup bowls or plates, sprinkle with parsley and enjoy right away.

Note: If you have salmon from a previous meal, this is a perfect way to use it. If you do not, set salmon that has been scaled and its pin bones removed on a rack over a roasting pan, season with salt and cook in a 250-degree oven (I use a toaster oven) for 20 minutes. Remove and cool until ready to add to the chowder.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.