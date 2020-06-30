Pairings: Make your own cherry mayonnaise that complement burgers and wine

If there is one characteristic that stands out in our Wine of the Week, Gary Farrell 2017 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($45), it's Bing cherries. They are the first note of the aroma’s medley, with pomegranate and damp leaves on a forest floor trailing behind.

These qualities are mirrored on the palate, with juicy Bing cherries reverberating from your first sip to the long, impressive finish. Suggestions of cranberry, more pomegranate, a bit of plum and black chanterelles weave in and out of the cherry flavor. Everything is buoyed by vibrant acidity, which keeps the wine refreshing, and little whispers of smoke, a perfect quality for the upcoming holiday.

When it comes to pairing burgers successfully with wine, one of the main considerations should be condiments. A burger of rare beef with nothing more than a slice of red onion is going to require a much different beverage than one smothered with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and pickles. Add caramelized onions, mushrooms, cheese and a well-done piece of any kind of meat, and it’s another story entirely.

The most phenomenal match with this wine is a duck burger, with ground Liberty duck mixed with about 30% fat, cooked rare, topped with a slice of sweet red onion and set on a lightly toasted sesame bun that has been slathered with cherry mayonnaise. It's a heavenly match, a match that makes you to dance a jig it's so good.

This same mayonnaise, today’s recipe, can be used to tie together different burger preferences. Purists may insist on beef topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and mustard. Vegetarians may want a grilled portobello, a black bean burger or even an Impossible Burger, designed with vegetables and other ingredients to resemble the taste and texture of beef. This mayonnaise will tie these burgers to the wine, just as it will tie other possibilities – bison burgers, lamb burgers, turkey burgers – in similarly delicious ways.

Cherry Mayonnaise with Sweet Spices

Makes about 1 ½ cups

2 large egg yolks, at room temperature

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1/8 teaspoon ground star anise

Pinch of ground clove

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

¾ cup mildly flavored olive oil

2 teaspoons cherry vinegar or balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh Bing cherry juice

Lemon juice, as needed

Put the egg yolks, salt, sugar, cardamom, pepper, allspice, anise and clove into a wide, deep bowl and use a balloon whisk to beat the mixture until the eggs turn pale and very thick.

Begin adding the olive oil about a teaspoon at a time, whisking it in completely before adding more.

As the sauce thickens, you may add progressively more oil, being certain it is all incorporated before adding more.

After all the oil has been added, whisk in the vinegar and juice.

Taste the mayonnaise. If it is not tart enough for you, add a little squeeze of lemon and mix well. Taste again and repeat if necessary. If it is a bit flat, sprinkle some salt in one area, dampen it with a squeeze of lemon and mix in.

Transfer to a glass jar or bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.