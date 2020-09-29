Pairings: Refreshing sauvignon blanc shines with chicken stir-fry dishes

Our Wine of the Week, Sidebar 2019 Russian River Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($25), is ideal during a heat wave; it’s as refreshing as a cool sea breeze.

The wine is gorgeously balanced, with a subtle sophistication and restrained fruit. You’ll notice citrus if you’re looking for it, along with hints of white grapefruit, pomelo, lime zest and wet river rocks. But the wine is all of a piece. Everything comes together in one beautiful refreshing sip after another, with a crisp lingering finish.

The wine is outstanding with shellfish, especially clams, raw oysters, Dungeness crab and, if you can find them, grilled razor clams with plenty of garlic and a spritz of lemon. You’ll also enjoy it with green beans, zucchini, raw or sautéed radishes, fresh goat cheese, mozzarella fresca, preserved lemons and fin fish such as sole and sand dabs.

But sometimes, especially when it’s hot, we want something simple and quick. This stir-fried chicken is one of my favorite go-to dishes in hot weather. If you don’t have brined green peppercorns on hand, use brined capers instead, though the peppercorns add a delightful element that’s worth the effort it takes to find them. Most stores have them, on a high shelf, next to capers and pickles.

Stir-fry Chicken with Celery, Radishes, Green Peppercorns, Garlic & Lemon

Serves 2, easily doubled

2 chicken thighs

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 celery stalks

3 or 4 round radishes

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoon olive oil

⅓ cup homemade chicken stock or dry white wine

¾ teaspoon brined green peppercorns, drained

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro leaves or Italian parsley leaves

Set the chicken on a clean work surface and use your pointer finger to loosen the skin; pull it off and use a sharp pairing knife if you meet any resistance. Turn the chicken over and use the knife to cut out the bones, leaving as much meat intact as possible. (You can, of course, buy boneless skinless thighs. But I think it’s better to remove those parts yourself, and it’s less expensive; save the bones for stock and the skin for making cracklings.)

Season the chicken all over and set aside while you prep the other ingredients. Cut the celery into thin diagonal slices and cut the radishes into small wedges. Crush and mince the garlic.

Set a wok or other stir-fry pan over high heat, add the olive oil and celery and cook until the celery just begins to soften, about 2 to 3 minutes; shake the pan gently as it cooks. Add the radishes, sauté 2 minutes more, add the garlic, cook for 1 minute and season lightly with salt.

Working quickly, cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces, add it to the wok and sauté, tossing all the while, until it loses its raw look. Season with a little salt, add the stock or wine, cover and cook for about 4 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.

Uncover, add the peppercorns, lemon zest and juice and toss well. Carefully taste, correct for salt and remove from the heat. Add the cilantro or parsley and enjoy right away.