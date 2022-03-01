Beef tenderloin a good match for bold petite sirah

It’s big! It’s bold! It’s our wine of the week, BARRA of Mendocino, 2018 Mendocino Petite Sirah ($26). The wine announces itself before it touches your lips, with earthy aromas suggestive of fresh tobacco, damp topsoil and blackberries warmed by the sun.

These engaging aromas are mirrored on the palate, with flavors of blackberries, black raspberries, black plum and star anise merging with bright notes of pomegranate, cranberry and milk chocolate. A bit of caramel and toast emerges then fades, as firm tannins reverberate through the long finish. As the wine ages, the tannins will soften and other subtle characteristics will emerge.

Enjoy this wine with bold food, from fondue, black bean soup or a casserole of spinach, garlic and cheddar to cheese raviolis with winter squash and walnut sauce, braised teriyaki duck legs or gnocchi in a hearty meat sauce. That Cincinnati phenomenon known as chili spaghetti with cheddar cheese, which is exactly what its name implies, is a fabulous match if you have a big appetite.

Vegetarians and vegans will enjoy this big boy with quinoa topped with roasted root vegetables and a black olive sauce.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by sweet potatoes, as their richness helps the wine blossom into its full self. I’ve offered a range when it comes to the amount of anchovies; if you love them, use the full amount. If you find them a tad overwhelming, use the smaller amount.

Paillards of Beef Tenderloin with Sweet Potatoes

Makes 4 servings

1 ¼ pounds beef tenderloin, thoroughly chilled

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

Kosher salt

2 teaspoons freshly cracked black peppercorns

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

4 - 8 anchovy fillets, rinsed and patted dry

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

1 shallot, chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh tarragon, minced (optional)

Parsley sprigs, for garnish

Using a very sharp knife, cut the beef into four equal crosswise slices.

Set a sheet of parchment or wax paper on a work surface, spritz it with water and set a piece of beef on it. Top with a second sheet of paper, also spritzed with water, and use a meat tenderizer or French rolling pin to gently pound the meat until it is about ⅛ inch thick. Repeat with all the slices.

Brush the meat all over with a little olive oil, using just a tablespoon, and season with salt and pepper, using all the cracked peppercorns. Set on a plate, cover with wax paper and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Fill a saucepan half full with water, add a tablespoon of salt and the sliced sweet potatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer gently until the sweet potatoes are tender but not mushy, about 10 to 12 minutes. Drain thoroughly and keep hot.

Meanwhile, put the anchovies and garlic into a suribachi and crush into a paste. Add the shallot and incorporate it into the paste. Stir in the lemon juice and the remaining olive oil, taste and correct for salt. Add the parsley and the tarragon, if using. Add half of the mixture to the sweet potatoes, cover the pan and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and set an ovenproof plate in the oven.

To finish the dish, set a seasoned cast-iron skillet over high heat until very hot. Add two beef paillards and sear for 15 seconds. Turn and sear for 15 more seconds, then transfer to the plate in the oven. Repeat with the remaining two pieces of beef.

To serve, divide the sweet potatoes among four plates and drape a paillard half on and half off the sweet potatoes. Top with the anchovy paste, garnish with parsley sprigs and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.