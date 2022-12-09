Tickets: $25 general admission, $20 for students and seniors 60+. On Fridays, attendees can make a donation instead

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 11, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 16-17. Doors open 30 min before performance

When artistic director Michael Tabib saw the classic opera “Tosca” for the first time in in the 1970s at Los Angeles’ Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, he sat in awe of its drama, passion and larger-than-life characters.

It was then Tabib decided he would one day adapt the opera into a play. And he did.

His three-act play, “The Passion of Tosca,” based on “La Tosca” by French playwright Victorien Sardou and Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s opera, “Tosca,” premiered Nov.18 and runs through Dec. 17 at Monte Rio’s Curtain Call Theater inside Russian River Hall.

Set in Rome in 1800, Tabib’s play is about passionate opera singer Floria Tosca and her fight to rescue her lover, Mario Cavaradossi, from the clutches of the lustful chief of police, Baron Scarpia.

“We’re bringing these classics to the modern audience,” said Tabib, who since 1979 has worked in the theater industry in Monte Rio and Guerneville.

The play’s eight actors, each from Sonoma County, started rehearsing in mid-September , Tabib said.

In October, the crew began creating the play’s sets — a Gothic cathedral, a sumptuous apartment and a prison — built by Jay Kniffen, who also stars as one of Scarpia’s henchmen; Jake Hamlin, who plays Scarpia; and other local artists.

“The play is fun, full of dark humor and powerful,” said Tabib, who loved famous operas as a kid and was inspired by his mother, an aspiring opera singer.

The Curtain Call Theater is an all-volunteer nonprofit. Since 2010, the theater has brought performances and events to audiences, including Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” , Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “Mrs. Warren's Profession,” by George Bernard Shaw.

Kniffen has volunteered at the theater since the death of his wife, Juliet, in 2021. The two moved to Monte Rio in 2013 and had together attended shows at the theater. Volunteering at the theater is his way of honoring her.

“Volunteering at the theater has helped me manage my grief,” Kniffen said. “They’ve become my new family.”

Tabib hopes to put on “Salomé,” a one-act tragedy written in 1891 by Oscar Wilde, next summer.

“Seeing this play unfold in front of me is what I call magic,” Tabib said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.