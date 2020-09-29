Pasta and sauce pairings perfect for hot weather

Pairing pasta shapes with the right sauces is something Italian cooks understand intuitively. Most know, for example, that angel hair pasta belongs in soups and soupy sauces. They understand broad pastas such as fettuccine are suited for creamy sauces, like fettuccine Alfredo.

Seed-shaped pasta — including acini di pepe, orzo, rosamarina and other tiny pastas — are ideal for soups, frittatas and soufflés.

This is on my mind these days because certain shapes have all but disappeared from store shelves since COVID-19. Bucatini, a hollow noodle slightly fatter than spaghetti and ideal for spaghetti carbonara, has gone missing entirely. I have not yet been able to discover why it’s missing but once it’s back, I’ll let you know.

In the meantime, here are a few favorite late-summer dishes that demonstrate the way different shapes work with various ingredients. All but one of these recipes are ideal during hot weather and can be enjoyed hot, warm or at room temperature.

Here, green beans are paired with gemelli. When the beans are cut, they are about the same size as the pasta, which creates a pleasing experience on the palate. If you don’t have gemelli, use a similarly shaped pasta, such as strozzapreti, or break strand pasta, such as bucatini, into 2-inch lengths.

Blue Lake Green Beans with Gemelli & Warm Tomato Chive Vinaigrette

Serves 3 to 4

Warm Tomato Chive Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Kosher salt

8 ounces medium green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths

12 ounces dried gemelli or strozzapreti

Fill a large pot two thirds-full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, add the green beans, stir and cook for 4 minutes or until the beans are tender. Use tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer the beans to a large bowl; cover and keep warm.

Stir the pasta into the water and cook until just tender; stir frequently during cooking. Drain the pasta (do not rinse it) and quickly add it to the bowl with green beans. Cover and keep warm.

While the pasta cooks, make the vinaigrette.

Pour half the vinaigrette over the beans and pasta and use tongs to divide among individual plates. Spoon the remaining pasta on top and enjoy right away.

Variation: Cut or tear 3 or 4 slices of mozzarella into small pieces and put into the bowl with the pasta and beans, just before adding the vinaigrette.

Warm Tomato Chive Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

1 small shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium-large heirloom tomato, peeled, cored and seeded

1 tablespoon fresh snipped chives

Black pepper in a mill

Put the shallot and garlic in a small bowl, sprinkle with salt, add the lemon juice and set aside.

Use a sharp knife to mince the tomato as finely as possible.

Pour the olive oil into a small skillet set over medium-low heat, add the tomato and the shallot mixture and cook for 2 minutes, until the liquid just begins to bubble. Working quickly, taste the vinaigrette, correct for salt, remove from the heat and stir in the chives. Add several turns of black pepper, cover and keep warm until ready to use.

Strozzapreti with Zucchini, Mozzarella, Mint & Green Peppercorns

Serves 3 to 4

1 tablespoon salt

8 ounces strozzapreti or gemelli

2 small-medium zucchini, grated on the large blade of a box grater

1 garlic clove, pressed

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons brined green peppercorns, drained

3 ounces mozzarella fresca, cut into matchsticks

Grated zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup mint leaves, sliced into very thin ribbons

Fill a medium pot two-thirds full with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook until it’s al dente; drain but do not rinse.

Meanwhile, toss the zucchini and garlic together in a warm serving bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the olive oil, peppercorns, mozzarella and lemon zest.

Add the hot pasta and toss gently. Add the mint leaves, toss, taste and correct the seasoning. Enjoy right away.

Variation: Add 1 cup tomato concasse (tomatoes that have been peeled, cored, minced and drained) to the bowl with the zucchini before adding the pasta.

This is one of my favorite dishes on a hot night, as the Italian-style salsa verde is bright and refreshing. Spaghetti is an excellent shape to pair with the sauce, as it does not absorb much of the oil. This version adds minced cucumbers, more common in French cooking, which contribute another refreshing note to this tangy sauce, ideal during a heat wave. Note that spaghettini is now often labeled “thin spaghetti.”