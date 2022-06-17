Patchwork maker show returns

Fresh Cuttings

Santa Rosa

Maker fair in downtown

The Patchwork Show returns to downtown Santa Rosa June 25-26 with one-of-a-kind and handcrafted items to beautify your home or yourself.

More than 140 makers, crafters and designers will spread out their creations in Old Courthouse Square while a DJ spins classic music. The family-friendly event includes a Patchwork Junior section showcasing young creatives, as well as food and DIY craft activities. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to dearhandmadelife.com/patchwork-show, dearhandmadelife on Facebook or instagram.com/dearhandmadelife on Instagram for more information.

Architectural Design Awards open

The American Institute of Architects Redwood Empire is accepting submissions for its Design Awards program, with categories for both working professionals and middle and high school students.

The AIA Redwood Empire Design Awards program recognizes excellence in local architecture projects and practices, both built and unbuilt. In addition to recognizing outstanding design work, the program aims to establish practices of design excellence in the community.

Projects designed, renovated or built after Jan. 1, 2017, are eligible for submission.

Registration is open through July 15, and the submission portal will be open from July 15 through Aug. 15.

The middle and high school student registration is open July 15 through Aug. 15, with submissions accepted Aug. 15 to Sept. 15.

Winners will be announced at a gala Oct. 15.

AlA Redwood Empire is a chapter of the American Institute of Architects, a professional association that represents member architects and professionals in eight Northern California regions including Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Modoc, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Trinity counties. To submit a project and for more information, go to aiare.org/design-awards.

Summer plant sale coming up

Other plant sales have come and gone, but the little nursery at Willowside School continues.

Mark your calendar for June 25, when the student-supported enterprise reopens with goodies for your garden. Look for Adiantum pedatum; Yellow gazania; Salvia farina; hanging succulent pots; herbs like rosemary, lavender and chocolate mint; and a selection of red hot pokers in orange, yellow and mixed colors. The nursery also is stocked with yarrow, yellow primroses, sundrops, Hydrangea ‘Glowing Embers’ and other low-water-use and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, grasses and abutilons. $6 for 1-gallon containers.

The student nursery is at the corner of Hall and Willowside roads in Santa Rosa. For information, call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724.

Submit home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. Please allow at least three weeks notice for events.