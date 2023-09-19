Our wine of the week, Paul Mathew, 2022 Viognier, Russian River Valley ($30), is one of the finest examples of this varietal I’ve ever tasted. This wine is so very delicate, with evanescent flavors that rise and fall above a foundation of crisp acidity. You may notice a hint of peach, a burst of nectarine, a suggestion of honey and even of flowers, but these qualities quickly merge back into the whole of the wine, leaving a delightful minerality until your next sip.

For the best pairings, let the wine’s delicacy be your guide. Oysters on the half shell with nothing more than a spritz of lime are a lovely match. A simple lemon risotto on a bed of wilted spinach; strozzapreti with crème fraîche, lemon zest and seared bay scallops; and pan-seared day boat scallops in a saffron and sour cream sauce all encourage this wine to blossom beautifully. It will engage with a Caprese salad, too (no balsamic vinegar, please!).

As I savored the wine, I kept thinking back to one of my first pairing articles, in which I combined wild Pacific king salmon and mango salsa with a few viogniers. Salmon would make a beautiful pairing with this wine, too, if only we had wild salmon this season.

Mango is an excellent companion to the wine, and I suspect it would be outstanding with that wonderful Southeast Asian dessert, mango sticky rice. This salad uses mango in two ways, in a subtle vinaigrette and in the salad itself. Earlier in the season, you can enjoy this with white peaches instead of mango, something to remember for next year.

Fall Fattoush with Mango Vinaigrette

Makes 3 - 4 servings

For the vinaigrette

1 small shallot, minced

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

4 tablespoons mango puree, see Note

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

For the salad

1 small head butter lettuce, rinsed and dried

Kosher salt

4 whole pitas, toasted until just crisp

1 Persian cucumber, cut into thin half rounds

6 green onions, trimmed and cut into 1-inch diagonal slices

1 avocado, halved, pitted and cut into ½-inch dice

1 firm-ripe mango, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

1 cup Sungold variety cherry tomatoes, cut in half through equators

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

First, make the dressing. Put the shallot into a glass pint jar, season with salt and several very generous turns of pepper and pour in the vinegar and lime juice. Set aside for 20 minutes. Add the mango puree and the olive oil, secure the lid and shake well. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid. Cover and set aside.

Meanwhile, set plates near your work surface. Tear the butter lettuce into bite-size pieces and divide among the plates, using just enough lettuce to make a nice bed. Season the lettuce with salt.

Break the pitas into bite-size pieces and put the pieces into a large bowl. Add the cucumber, onions, avocado, mango and tomatoes and use two dinner forks to gently toss the ingredients together. Pour half the dressing into the bowl and toss again, very gently. Taste and correct for salt and pepper.

Divide the mixture among the plates, mounding it on top of the lettuce, and spoon the remaining dressing on top. Scatter cilantro over everything, add cilantro sprigs and lime wedges and enjoy right away.

