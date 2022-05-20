PD reporter Bill Swindell promoted to business columnist

Bill Swindell, a veteran reporter who has covered some of Sonoma County’s biggest stories and most pressing economic issues since 2014, has been promoted to business columnist at The Press Democrat.

“This is a well-earned promotion for Bill and a chance for him to share his knowledge of the local business scene in even more prominent ways,” said Richard A. Green, executive editor of The Press Democrat.

“In my first 15 months or so here, Bill has impressed me with his versatility, knowledge of the business scene and willingness to tackle issues that affect our local economy, local companies and local workers. I’m confident his passion for and understanding of the North Bay’s economic undercurrent will benefit our readers in this new role.”

Swindell, a veteran of newsrooms in Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina and Washington, D.C., will deliver at least one weekly column in Sunday’s Press Democrat print edition and PressDemocrat.com, while also continuing to contribute coverage of important Sonoma County economic issues, including the multifaceted wine industry.

Change is one constant that has unfolded in Sonoma County’s business scene over the past decade, Swindell acknowledged. He’s eager to assume a more prominent role at The Press Democrat and bring an analytical view to his commitment to strong reporting and storytelling.

“I’m looking forward to expanding the scope of my coverage and peeling back some layers outside of daily deadline pressures,” Swindell said. “The column will allow me to examine important trends and ideas in the local economy that deserve a greater look, whether the challenges of local entrepreneurs in trying to get their product to market to the new resurgence within the North Bay labor movement.

“Sonoma County’s economy is increasingly evolving, especially with the pandemic waning,” Swindell added. “In its aftermath, there will be more hybrid work arrangements that will change the nature of business and present challenges in finding workers — which already was a major obstacle even before the COVID-19 shook the world. It also poses more questions for the future of downtown development in Santa Rosa if fewer people are coming to the office. These are just a few of the stories that reverberate across all types of communities, whether you’re a wealthy retiree or a family trying to make ends meet in Roseland.”

Green said he expects Swindell to seek collaborative opportunities with The Press Democrat’s sister publication, North Bay Business Journal, and other properties owned by Sonoma Media Investments. Additionally, Swindell is interested in creating and launching a podcast focused on newsmakers, economic trends and other business-related issues in Sonoma County.

“We have a thriving (and fascinating) business scene in North Bay that, obviously, centers around wine, agriculture and the tourism market,” Green said. “But Bill continues to peel back the various layers and finds surprising stories that both resonate and surprise. I’m confident in this new role, he’ll be able to do even more as an informed, enterprising analyst and storyteller.”

In his career, Swindell has reported on such notable stories as the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, gubernatorial and presidential politics, the 9/11 terror attacks and the 2008 financial crisis.

At The Press Democrat, he’s delivered notable stories on the Tubbs Fire and its aftermath.

Swindell’s new role kicks off Sunday.