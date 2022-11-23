PD staff looks back at good memories, old hockey names

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Fun team names to inspire you

While preparing for an upcoming section on the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, intrepid colleague Elissa Torres found a picture of him at Snoopy’s Home Ice with a group of hockey-

playing priests — said to be the Harlem Globetrotters of hockey – who traveled North America playing charity games against local teams. They were called the Flying Fathers, which is in keeping with a long list of clever and sometimes unprintable-in-the-newspaper beer-league team names.

I once played on a team called the Alcohooligans and now play for Seal Team Stix. It seems like every league has a team called the Misfits, the Winos or the Ice Monkeys, and Snoopy’s Adult Hockey League is no different. However we also have the Flying Eyeballs, Mid Ice Krisis and my personal favorite, the Udder Team. I have yet to see an NHL scout in the stands, but I think I know where to look next time we have an opening for a clever headline writer.

John D’Anna, The Press Democrat

Friday, Nov. 25

It’s a different world being an early bird

For most of my nearly 40 years in newspapers I have been a night owl, starting work in the mid- to late afternoon and getting off anywhere between 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

My workday begins and ends earlier now, so I try to be productive by waking up early, sometimes at 5 a.m.

I now know how traffic builds on U.S. 101 south. I now know how chilly it can get here. Last week, I twice had to use a credit card to scrape frost off my windshield. And I now know how blinding and annoying the low-hanging sun is when driving south or east.

Last Saturday around 7 a.m., just south of Petaluma, I saw two hot-air balloons and one on Monday. Why anyone would get up that early to fire up a hot air balloon is beyond me, but maybe some things are worth getting up for.

— Steven “Zeke” Berkowsky, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Nov. 24

Special thanks for Mrs. Bachand

In working on the Thanksgiving story that appears on today’s front page, I had the occasion to go into a number of elementary school classrooms.

One in particular struck a chord for me: Jill Jackson’s second grade room at Hidden Valley Elementary School also happened to be my first grade classroom lo so many years ago.

It was Evelyn’s Bachand’s room then. Mrs. Bachand was a wonder of a teacher whose voice I can still hear in my head. When Mrs. Jackson asked me what made Mrs. Bachand so special, I struggled to come up with an answer. But of course there is this: She hosted a class picnic at her house, introduced us to her husband Norm, drove a super cool yellow truck and taught me to read.

She was magical, kind and patient and on this Thanksgiving I give thanks for Mrs. Bachand.

— Kerry Benefield, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Are turkeys my new deer?

I was meandering through TikTok and putting off breakfast Friday morning when my stomach became too loud to ignore.

I opened my door and instantly was asked a question: Had I looked out the window?

The neighborhood turkeys, my roommate said, were in our Roseland driveway.

I glanced outside and saw about 15 birds. I got about two seconds of video before my phone’s camera refocused on the window instead of the animals. They were crossing the street and gobble-gobbling in response to a driver’s honks and beeps.

I smiled and laughed.

Soon, I’ll get used to them, like the deer that popped into my Indiana backyard. But this morning, I texted my girlfriend the video and couldn’t wait to talk about the turkeys.

— Madison Smalstig, The Press Democrat

Monday, Nov. 21

Some observations while in Muir Woods

Spotted in the Muir Woods:

A doe and her fawn, calmly munching grass just beyond the parking lot.

Two women observing how the Bohemian Grove would be a beautiful spot for a commitment ceremony.

A young girl so awestruck by the towering trees she stopped mid-stride to stare straight up towards the canopy, “This is the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen!”

Sunlight growing steadily warmer through the trees, dappling the trail as the morning stretched on.

A couple expertly navigating the downward slope of a path, to pause in a clearing at the bottom by a small stream.

A little boy jumping up and down at the sight of the most exciting thing ever, “It’s a butterfly! A butterfly!”

— Emma Murphy, The Press Democrat