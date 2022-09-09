PD staff shares stories about ghosts, pumpkin collections and kindness

Editor’s note: These reflections offer glimpses into life in Sonoma County. Short essays written by Press Democrat staff are accompanied by photos submitted by our readers.

Saturday, Sept. 10

A note from the sports desk

I thought I would use this space to thank those readers who have reached out to me since the announcement of my new position as sports director at The Press Democrat.

I’ve received lots of feedback on what you like or don’t like about our sports coverage, and if I have yet to get back to you personally, know that I’m in the process of collecting it all so I and other editors can review it soon.

In the meantime, please take a look at some features we’ve launched in the past few weeks to strengthen our high school football coverage: A podcast with sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty, the 100-Yard Walk video series and weekly rankings and predictions.

— Corey Young, The Press Democrat

Friday, Sept. 9

Power walking the neighborhood

I regularly power walk the creek trails that meander through Rincon Valley and I am always uplifted not only by the shady beauty, but by the sense of community that has developed along the path. One man collaborated with a neighbor to plant a cheerful perennial garden along a chained link fence at one dusty entrance. He also installed a little free library and made wooden benches for people to rest along the way. Another man painted a mural on the side of his house for the benefit of walkers. And along Brush Creek one thoughtful woman has set up a dog watering station.

A regular tells me she has befriended many of the people she passes, and they keep tabs on who’s having surgery and who is away.

“If you don’t say hello,” she said smiling, “you’re not allowed here.”

— Meg McConahey, The Press Democrat

Thursday, Sept. 8

Counting down the days until fall

I can’t remember when it began, but I’ve always been obsessed with pumpkins. My parents have called me “Pumpkin” since childhood, long before pumpkin spice lattes were trendy.

I love them in every way, shape, form and food. Over decades I’ve amassed a huge collection of pumpkin décor I bring out every September (some stay out all year). They are a symbol of fall, a season that makes me feel alive, energized. After enduring the punishing bright heat of summer, the weather eases, the sky pales and leaves change from green to yellows, oranges, browns and reds. The sun’s sting starts to fade. Days become chilly and crisp. I can breathe. It’s still summer, but I’m counting down the days.

— Yovanna Bieberich, The Press Democrat

Wednesday, Sept. 7

The ghosts of Wingo

Is a ghost town really a ghost town if flesh-and-blood humans live there?

The only way to answer that question is a hike to Wingo, the once-thriving, once-deserted, now strangely-sort-of-repopulated community along Sonoma Creek in the Napa-Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area of southern SoCo.

The first time I visited Wingo — an old steamship landing originally known as Norfolk — I was ready to be spooked by creaky gates and tumbling tumbleweeds. Instead, I was greeted by the sound of nails being hammered. Someone was fixing up one of the small houses.

Recently, I returned with the wife and a couple of friends. The 6-mile round-trip hike is a cool walk. Small planes buzz overhead after taking off from the Schellville airport, wild roses grow along the trail and white pelicans cruise the ponds.

There was no hammering this time. In fact, it really was a little creepy, with its abandoned, littered shacks. But at the far south end of the “village” was a newer house with late-model vehicles out front. I don’t think ghosts can drive, can they?

— Phil Barber, The Press Democrat

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Bring ice to a party during a heat wave

My Saturday morning was spent lounging around in sweats watching Netflix’s “Indian Matchamaking” before making my way to Kerry Benefield’s house.

I was coming from San Francisco and realized my cozy attire was not going to cut it in Santa Rosa, but I thought jeans will still work. I told myself, “it’ll be warm, but I can handle the dry-heat no problemo. I grew up in Gilroy without A/C, therefor I can handle anything.”

But as I made my way north, I could not stop checking my car’s temperature. From Novato to Santa Rosa, my eye fixated on those numbers. It was getting toasty.

When I got into town, I texted Kerry asking if she needed anything before I came over. Her response, “Ice???”

I’m grateful Kerry and Charlie have a shady backyard. I’m grateful our drinks stayed cold. And yes, I do regret the jeans.

— Elissa Torres, The Press Democrat

Monday, Sept. 5

Kindness of others — it still exists

It’s easy to feel irritable these days. Brusque attitudes seem to abound in times of stress and uncertainty. But then there are moments we witness the kindness of others, and we remind ourselves, in general, people are still good.

The small things matter to me. A simple gesture can appear most genuine. I witnessed such a deed last week as I ran errands in Santa Rosa. An elderly woman walking to the parking lot struggled with her grocery bags. One dropped to the ground and spilled out some fresh produce. Before I could help, a twentysomething man darted over to her aid. He scooped up her items and escorted her to her vehicle. She looked overwhelmed and embraced him.

I smiled and felt all was right with the world — at least until I entered rush hour traffic on Highway 101.

— Bryce Martin, The Press Democrat