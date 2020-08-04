Peaches complement summery Chalk Hill Rosé

Notre Vue 2019 Chalk Hill GSM Rosé ($29), our wine of the week, is a summer delight. At 12.7% alcohol, it is an easy quaffer that won’t bite you if you have an extra glass or two. Its dryness and bright acidity keeps it refreshing from first sip to the last.

If you pay attention, you’ll notice flavors of yellow peaches that spread delightfully over your palate. Within this foundation are bursts of not-quite-ripe strawberries and yellow nectarines, along with a hint of cardamom and the slightest suggestion of cucumber and something resembling jalapeño. It is a beguiling combination that opens up pairing options.

Although watermelon is not among the flavors in this wine, this summer fruit is a good companion to it, especially when the fruit is combined with a soft cheese — mozzarella fresca, burrata, teleme of fried haloumi — and savory herbs. Lightly toasted pine nuts send the wine heavenward to such a degree you might suspect they are among the wine’s characteristic tastes.

You’ll enjoy this wine with traditional poke, one of rosé’s best companions. It is also excellent with poached chicken and grilled peaches served over arugula; cucumber and feta salad and simple potato salads with cucumbers, green beans and lemon-green peppercorn vinaigrette.

If you are lucky enough to have an abundance of wild Pacific King salmon to make gravlax, serve it very thinly sliced with a drizzle of whole milk yogurt, Dijon mustard and minced cucumber, along with this wine, well chilled. The match is extraordinary.

For today’s recipe, I keep coming back to those peach flavors. If you use the very best tree-ripened peaches you can find, from your own tree, a neighbor’s tree or Dry Creek Peach and Produce, you will be thrilled with the match.

Peach, Padron and Cucumber Salad with Mozzarella Fresca

Serves 2, easily doubled

4 ounces mozzarella fresca, cut into ¼-inch-thick slices

1 tree-ripened yellow peach

1 small cucumber, preferably Armenian

12 very small Padron chiles

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Extra-virgin olive oil

3 spearmint leaves, cut into very thin ribbons

Toasted pita or toasted baguette slices

Set two salad plates near a clean work surface and divide the mozzarella between them.

Cut the peach in half, through its poles. If you prefer it peeled, pull the skin off with your fingers; if it is a tree-ripened fruit, it should come off easily. Slice it and scatter the slices over and around the mozzarella.

Cut the cucumber into thin, slightly diagonal slices and tuck them here and there among the peach slices.

Set a small sauté pan over high heat. When the pan is hot, add the chiles. Cook, turning frequently with tongs, until the skins are blistered but not blackened. Remove from the heat, cool slightly and add to the two plates.

Sprinkle very lightly with salt and add several generous turns of black pepper.

Drizzle with a little olive oil, scatter mint on top, add a few pieces of pita or baguette slices alongside and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes & Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.