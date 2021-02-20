‘Peanuts’ popularity persists with ‘Snoopy’ TV series, ‘Hidden Treasures’ exhibition

Cost: $5 for nonmembers with paid access to the exhibition for up to one week from the purchase date. Free for Charles M. Schulz Museum members with no viewing limit.

Seven decades after Charles M. Schulz debuted his “Peanuts” comic strip, the popularity of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and a host of other characters continues. Perhaps it’s because “Peanuts” is still relatable — everyman Charlie Brown is sometimes so beleaguered and insecure. Snoopy escapes into an alter ego that has him flying through the air as a daring pilot. Many of us know a Marcie or a Peppermint Patty. Or maybe the endurance of “Peanuts” stems from the way its symbols have been ingrained into American culture, from the Charlie Brown Christmas tree to Linus’ security blanket.

Now, in 2021, one character stands out among the rest: Snoopy. Charlie Brown’s lazy but loyal beagle is the title character in the new Apple TV+ animated series “The Snoopy Show,” debuting with six episodes centered around “Joe Cool” himself. Each episode is comprised of three short stories, with an animation style that hearkens back to the strip as it appeared in the 1970s and later.

Staying true to Schulz’s work

Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, the Santa Rosa studio Schulz founded which continues to oversee licensing for his work, collaborated with the Schulz family, Apple TV+ and the WildBrain animation studio on “The Snoopy Show.” The partnership with AppleTV+ started in 2018 with “Snoopy in Space.”

The collective goal of “The Snoopy Show” was to showcase the characters in a new series aimed at children 6 to 9 years old, said Paige Braddock, Creative Associates’ chief creative officer.

“Certain elements are integral to ‘Peanuts’ — pacing, emotional content, storytelling, design,” Braddock said. “Our goal was to create new animation but maintain the authentic feel of ‘Peanuts.’”

Peanuts Worldwide manages the branding of “Peanuts” characters and is 41% owned by WildBrain. Stephanie Betts, WildBrain’s executive vice president of content and current series, said the team had to adhere to what Schulz designed. That meant “never seeing or hearing an adult character other than through trombone SFX, not showcasing the bottom of Snoopy’s doghouse to ensure the fantasy isn’t broken, and, of course, staying true to the personalities he created in the strip,” Betts said.

Not only is the series animated with familiarity, but all the classic “Peanuts” beats are there. In the first episode alone, viewers get a dose of Lucy’s psychiatry practice, Charlie Brown’s kite-flying fails and the Flying Ace and Red Baron rivalry.

‘Hidden Treasures’

Snoopy’s imaginary adventures as a British World War I Flying Ace offer welcome nostalgia and the opportunity to dig deeper into his traits. While Schulz was still living, fans of the comic strip wrote to him about their love for the character, and according to Museum Curator Benjamin L. Clark, they had criticism, too.

Clark said the Schulz Museum discovered a letter from a World War I fighter pilot who said he liked the strip, but said he wanted Schulz to correct Snoopy’s hand positioning when flying.

“Schulz was a stickler for details like that,” Clark said. “He got a kick out of that letter because he kept it, and he kept very few fan letters.”

That letter, plus more than 65 comic strips, are on display at the museum’s newest exhibition, “Hidden Treasures: Unseen Originals from the Collection,” which is currently online. Clark said this exhibition allowed them to show some original strips for the first time in the museum’s 20-year history.

The exhibition is based on a 2019 in-person version but with enhancements such as audio and added visual content. The behind-the-scenes commentary features Clark, Charles Schulz’s widow, Jean Schulz, Creative Associates Editorial Director Alexis Fajardo and Senior Artist Justin Thompson.

Viewers can listen to Jean Schulz relate stories about some of the “Peanuts” characters, with Fajardo and Thompson discussing the artistic accomplishments of the strip. The idea for “Hidden Treasures” stemmed from the desire to create something new after the museum closed due to the pandemic.

Clark said using the online format is like having “a whole new set of tools at our disposal.” It required museum staff to consider what changes they might make when in-person exhibitions are open again.

“We are interested in continuing with online exhibitions,” Clark said. “We’ve outlined several exhibits that we have created in the past for the museum that would translate well online.”

While the Schulz Museum hopes to produce more online exhibitions soon, it will look at different ways to engage visitors for in-person displays. In the past, it has relied on hands-on interactive exhibits in the galleries, but that might not be available in the future due to safety precautions.