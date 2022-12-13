Sparkling wine, gingerbread is the perfect holiday combo

For how long have I been savoring Roederer Anderson Valley Non Vintage Brut Sparkling Wine ($30), our wine of the week? At least 20 years, maybe 30, but who’s counting? Year after year, this sparkler is a delight. Its effervescence is contagious and irresistible.

The bubbles are beautiful in the glass and tickle your nose enticingly as you raise your glass for a sip. Notice the aromas: warm yeast, hazelnuts and a suggestion of orange blossom. There’s a bouquet of fresh pear on the first sip, along with hints of Meyer lemon, Granny Smith apple, unripe strawberry and vanilla.

At the table, this sparkler is a crowd pleaser and will be enhanced by almost anything you choose to serve it with. Scrambled eggs on the half shell, with creamed oysters on top? Yes! Dungeness crab cakes? Absolutely! Fettunta with olio nuovo and fresh crab? You betcha.

I could go on and on naming the things I’ve enjoyed with this wine: toast slathered with good butter, cinnamon toast, cinnamon coffee cake, Meyer lemon-crab risotto, oyster bisque, oysters on the half shell and, yes, French fries, dredged in a tangy aioli.

For today’s recipe, I’ve focused on two qualities, the hazelnuts in the wine’s aromas and the pear that teases the palate so delightfully. In this version of a dish I’ve made for years, I use brown butter, as its aroma and flavor of hazelnuts engages with the wine perfectly. The pears in the gingerbread mirror the wine’s suggestion of pear.

Pear Gingerbread

Makes about 8 servings

½ cup brown butter, melted (see Note)

½ cup dark brown sugar, packed

1 egg

3 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 tablespoon dry mustard, such as Colman’s

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup mild molasses

½ cup honey, preferably local

½ cup boiling water

½ cup pear juice, pear cider or orange juice

2 large ripe pears, peeled, cored and cut into medium dice

Butter, at room temperature

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch round cake pan.

Pour the butter into a large mixing bowl, add the brown sugar and mix well. Stir in the egg, fresh ginger and orange zest. Set the mixture aside.

In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, mustard, ground ginger, cinnamon and salt.

In a third bowl, mix together the molasses, honey, boiling water and orange juice. Fold in the pears.

Add one-third of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, stir well, add one-third of the molasses mixture and stir well again. Add another third of each and then add the final thirds, mixing well after each addition.

Pour the batter into the pan, agitate the pan gently to distribute the batter and set on the middle rack of the preheated oven. Cook for about 1 hour, or until the center springs back when lightly touched.

Remove from the oven and let rest on a rack for at least 10 minutes before removing from the pan. Serve warm, with butter alongside for slathering.

Note: Brown butter is clarified butter that has been left on the heat long enough to develop a rich nutty flavor similar to hazelnuts. To make it, put 8 ounces (2 sticks) of butter in a small pan and set over low heat. When the butter is fully melted, use a very thin spoon to scoop off and discard any impurities that have risen to the surface. Carefully decant the melted butter into a clean saucepan, leaving behind the milk solids. Set the clarified butter over a medium flame and cook until it takes on a deep golden color and begins to give off the aroma of hazelnuts. Stored, covered, in the refrigerator, it will keep for several weeks.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com