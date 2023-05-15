PETALUMA

Miracle Plum wine pop-up

How about one more for old time’s sake? Friends and fans of the now-closed Miracle Plum can enjoy one more wine event from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Mario and John’s Tavern. The Miracle Plum duo, Gwen Gunheim and Sallie Miller, have teamed up with T Edward Wines and Lelarge-Pugeot wines for a by-the-glass wine menu takeover, including plenty of sparkling. Bring a sandwich, they say, and make a day of it. 428 E. D St.

SEBASTOPOL

Pink and white for a spring night

The garden patio at Gravenstein Grill will host a happy hour like none other from 5-7 p.m. May 25. The White/Pink Wine Festival will feature wines from more than 20 wineries, including Balletto, Muscardini and Sea Wolf pouring their aromatic white and rosé wines, accompanied by passed appetizers prepared by chefs Bob Simontacchi and Makana Colunga. Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 at the door and can be purchased at exploretock.com/gravensteingrill. 8050 Bodega Ave.

FORESTVILLE

Vineyard brunch with small-lot pinot producer

Dine among the vines at Enriquez Winery’s Brunch in the Vineyard, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28. Enjoy the winery’s small-lot pinot noir, tempranillo and muscat paired with SoCo Paella’s smokehouse paella filled with smoked brisket, hot links and chicken along with sides of blue cheese coleslaw and cornbread. The day also features live music from Complicated Animals. Get $75 tickets at enriquezwines.com/estate-events. 5960 Eastside Road.

GLEN ELLEN

Japanese-style fried chicken and sparkling dinner

Songbird Parlour, a Victorian-style event space in Jack London Village, will host a fried chicken and bubbles night with a twist from 5-8 p.m. May 25. Songbird chef Nathan Holden will present a Japanese-themed menu with dishes like karaage fried chicken thigh ($22), kewpie mayonnaise potato salad ($8) and an asparagus salad with ponzu and wasabi ($9), to name a few. It’s all meant to be paired with sparkling wine from a neighboring winery. Reservations are not required but highly recommended and can be made at Songbirdparlour.com/events. 14301 Arnold Drive.

SANTA ROSA

Summer Supper to benefit Farm to Pantry

Farm to Pantry, the local nonprofit that rescues locally grown food that would otherwise go to waste and distributes it to those in need, will host its annual fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. June 17 in the Kendall-Jackson gardens. The Summer Supper event features a sparkling wine reception with appetizers, live music, silent and live auctions and a dinner that promises to “blow the gardening gloves off” attendees. Tickets are $275 and can be purchased at farmtopantry.org/summer-supper. 5007 Fulton Road.

SANTA ROSA

Winery matriarch celebrates a century

Pellegrini Winery will celebrate family matriarch Aida Pellegrini’s 100th birthday from 1-4 p.m. June 4 with a party at the winery she and her husband began almost five decades ago. Aida and her husband, Vincent, planted some of the Russian River Valley’s first pinot noir vineyards on the Olivet Lane property back in 1975. Tickets for the event are $75 and include wine, small bites and entertainment. See pellegrinisonoma/Aida100 for more information and to purchase tickets. 4055 W. Olivet Road.

SANTA ROSA

Spice shop helps you pack a better picnic

Picnic season is upon us, and Savory Spice is celebrating with a Pack Your Picnic event this weekend. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, visitors will be able to sample dishes perfect for a movable feast, including Super Easy Savory Dip. Customers will enjoy discounts on Savory Spice’s American Pantry section, and anyone who makes a purchase can enter a sweepstakes raffle for a gift bag of sauces and spices. 317 D St.