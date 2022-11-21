People march in Santa Rosa to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance

People marched on Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square Sunday night for Transgender Day of Remembrance, in honor of the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

The annual vigil, organized by TransLife, a support group for members of the transgender/gender-expansive population, came on the heels of a fatal mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub on Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs that killed five people and left 25 injured.

“It hurts a lot,” said Drew Crawford, program coordinator at Positive Images, an organization that provides advocacy to Sonoma County’s LGBTQIA+ community. “Queer bars are a safe space for queer and trans people, so, for someone to come in and violently harm those in the space — it’s devastating.”

People on Sunday walked while holding candles and ended the march inside Brew Coffee and Beer House for speeches and stories. Displayed on a table outside were white illuminated paper bags with the written names of nearly 40 people who died this year in acts of anti-transgender violence.

“We want to feel safe to be ourselves,” Crawford said.

Orlando O’Shea, a TransLife founding committee member said some community members didn’t feel comfortable attending the vigil after hearing the news of the mass shooting.

“The shooting adds an extra layer of heaviness to an already mournful event,” said O’Shea, who has organized the Sonoma County event for the past 7 years. “This is why we stand together and say these names, there’s violence against us and our community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.