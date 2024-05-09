Question: I have seen many pepper plants for sale in nurseries and big box stores since March. Is it too late to add a few pepper plants to my garden? Or should I consider growing peppers at all?

Answer: Peppers are great plants to add to your garden or grow in containers, and May and June are a good time to plant them in Sonoma County.

Not only are the plants beautiful (some are grown primarily as ornamentals), but the fruit is extremely rich in vitamins A and C and antioxidants. Peppers are very versatile with varieties for drying, pickling and making seasonings (such as paprika or cayenne).

Pepper plants are easily grown as long as they receive at least six hours a day of direct sunlight and are planted in soil with good drainage that has been amended with compost.

It is not practical to direct-seed peppers outdoors, but the plants that were seeded under greenhouse conditions in February are now readily available as starts.

Choose starts that are not rootbound or too leggy. You can easily check if a plant is rootbound by grasping it by the stem while tugging gently on the pot to expose an inch or so of the root ball.

A rootbound plant will show a mass of roots with very little soil.

Avoid starts that look too small or too big for the pot they are growing in and look closely on the underside of leaves for the presence of aphids.

Do your homework before you purchase your pepper. A quick internet search of reputable seed companies will tell you how many days are needed to maturity, the size of the plant, the thickness of the flesh, the sweetness or spiciness of the fruit, etc.

If you live in a cooler part of the county, start with a sweet variety that is smaller than a bell pepper, such as Carmen or Corno de Toro. If you are not experienced with growing hot peppers, stick to peppers with fewer heat units (known as SHU’s) such as Jalapeno or Serrano.

Those varieties tend to take fewer days to mature than the hottest varieties, so you will get a good crop before fall frosts. Consider how you will use the peppers. If you want peppers with a little kick, try Poblano, Padron or Shishito.

Tips for planting and cultivation

Once you purchase your starts, you should begin the process of hardening them off by gradually exposing them to a few more hours of sunlight each day. Wait until the daytime temperatures are at least 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and then cover your pepper at night until nighttime temperatures are above 50 degrees.

To plant your pepper starts, dig a hole a little deeper and wider than the pots they are in. Fill the hole with water and add compost after it has drained. You should also add a teaspoon or two of well-balanced organic fertilizer and some bone meal.

Peppers and tomatoes are closely related, but unlike tomatoes, peppers should never be planted deeply. Bury your plants to the same depth that they were in the pot. Plant them 12 to 18 inches apart, depending on the size of the plant.

Mulch your peppers with straw, compost or leaves soon after planting. One strategy is to plant alyssum in the bed and allow it to spread over the soil. The tiny white flowers attract pollinators and other beneficial insects to the bed as well as help retain moisture and discourage weeds.

Peppers don’t tolerate poorly draining soil, but they do require one to two inches of water per week, depending on soil conditions and size and placement of plants. Most peppers need support, so stake your plants or put small tomato cages around them before they get big.

Fertilize peppers with fish emulsion, according to package directions, when they start producing flowers; this will promote vegetative growth, ensuring that there are enough leaves to protect the fruit from the sun. You shouldn’t need to fertilize your peppers again during the season; additional fertilization has little effect on fruit production.

For additional information:

Sonoma County Master Gardeners’ video “Peppers in Your Summer Garden”. Available on YouTube as Veggie Happenings, June 2022. bit.ly/3Qq8aln

Dave De Witt and Paul Bosland: The Complete Chili Pepper Book.

Contributors to this week’s column were Elaine Walter, Patricia Rosales and Robert Williams. The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County https://sonomamgucanr.edu provides environmentally sustainable, science-based horticultural information to Sonoma County home gardeners. Send your gardening questions to scmgpd@gmail.com. You will receive answers to your questions either in this newspaper or from our Information Desk. You can contact the Information Desk directly at 707565-2608 or mgsonoma@ucanr.edu.