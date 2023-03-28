Our wine of the week, Frank Family Vineyards, 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir ($40), is an ideal wine for early spring. Aromas are delicate and bright, with suggestions of pomegranate, cranberry and strawberry, flavors carried onto the palate with your first sip. There are subtle hints of herbs, too, fresh and dried. The wine is forthcoming, generous and beautifully balanced, with a lingering finish that leaves you wanting more. Tannins are soft and gentle.

Pinot noir is the most food-friendly of red varietals, with a delicate, silky quality that engages beautifully with a wide range of flavors and textures. A fabulous match is red cabbage braised with bacon and topped with rare duck breast, duck leg confit or baked chevre. A lamb burger topped with red onion marmalade is a brilliant match, too, and should go a long way toward disabusing your grumpy uncle of the opinion that pinot noir is wimpy.

For today, I’m inspired by shy threads of black pepper I noticed as I sipped. It wasn’t long before I was thinking of one of the world’s greatest comfort foods and one of Italy’s great contributions to world culture: spaghetti carbonara.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Makes about 6 servings

Be sure to use the best black pepper you can find, grind it coarsely and use more than you think you should. The flecks of black pepper cover the pale pasta like coal dust, hence the name carbonara. Guanciale is the traditional meat in the dish in Italy; it is cheek meat cured in much the same way as pancetta or bacon. If you can find it, use it.

1 garlic clove, cut in half lengthwise

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut into ½-inch-wide crosswise strips, see Note

Kosher salt

1 pound bucatini or spaghetti

4 large eggs from pastured hens, room temperature

6 ounces Pecorino-Romano or Parmigiano-Reggiano, freshly grated

Black pepper in a mill

Rub the cut sides of the garlic over a heavy pan — a seasoned cast-iron pan is ideal — and set the pan over medium-low heat. Add the olive oil and swirl as it warms so it picks up the garlic flavor. Add the bacon and cook slowly, so the edges brown but the bacon stays somewhat tender. When the bacon is cooked, drain off all but about a tablespoon or 2 of the fat; keep warm over a very low flame.

Meanwhile, fill a large pot ⅔ full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain but don’t rinse; the pasta must be hot.

While the pasta cooks, put the eggs in a large bowl that you have warmed under running water and dried. Whisk until very smooth. Fold in the cheese and season very generously with black pepper.

Turn the hot pasta into the bowl with the eggs. Working quickly, add the bacon and all the pan juices to the pasta. Use 2 forks to lift and turn the pasta so each strand is evenly coated. Taste, correct for salt, toss again and quickly divide among warmed pasta bowls or soup plates. Add several turns of black pepper to each and enjoy right away.

Note: Spaghetti Carbonara is traditionally made with guanciale, made from hog jowl. Feel free to use it in this dish. It is not widely available, which is why I don’t add it to the ingredient list.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.