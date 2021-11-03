Persimmons perfect for for cookies, rum and jam

Now the leaves have mostly dropped from the hachiya persimmon trees — the ones with the round, orange fruits that taper to a point — and the trees look like bare limbs hung with an abundance of orange ornaments.

The fruits are still hard now, but over the next month, many will blet, which means they’ll ripen until they look like they are rotting. But they’re not. Until they’re ripe, they are so astringent they’ll twist your mouth shut. But when they blet, that jelly is the food of the gods — and in fact, the botanical name of the genus persimmon is diospyros, which is Greek for food of the gods.

As long as the insides of the fruits are a clear-colored orange jelly, they are ready to eat. When that jelly turns brown, they are over the hill and should be discarded.

The second-most-common type of persimmon found in Sonoma County is the fuyu variety. It will soften somewhat and sweeten, but it’s perfectly edible when still hard. The fruits are smaller than hachiya, flatter and can be peeled and eaten like an apple.

But it’s the jelly in the hachiyas that is so wonderfully sweet and fruity, almost candy-like, and very versatile. Spoon some plain yogurt into a cup and open a fully bletted hachiya and scrape the jelly into the yogurt. Give it a quick swirl with a spoon, and there’s the better part of any breakfast.

Or flavor your morning glass of plain kefir with it. Why kefir? Not only is persimmon kefir a treat, but it supports your intestinal flora, keeping you healthy and regular.

Blob the jelly onto your morning bowl of whole-grain cereal. Glaze pastries, cakes and coffee cakes with it. Our colonial ancestors loved their persimmon puddings. Make filled doughnuts with it. Add it to oatmeal bar dough. Make persimmon bread, a steamy hot loaf of which is a Thanksgiving staple at our house every year.

Dried persimmons are a wonderful, pure, sweet treat. Non-stringent persimmons (fuyu) can be dried when they are firm and ripe. Use a food dehydrator or lay peeled slices that have been rinsed in lime juice on a tray in an oven set on low with the door cracked open about 4 inches until they are leathery and no longer sticky.

Astringent, soft ripe persimmons (hachiya) are dried while they are still hard. Peel the fully colored but still hard persimmons and slice them into quarter-inch thick rounds. You can leave the rounds whole or cut them into half rounds. Lay these pieces on the trays of your food dehydrator and dry them for from 24 - 36 hours at 115 degrees. They’ll come out sweet and chewy. Add these dried slices to the kids’ lunchboxes or trail mix, keep some in a candy dish for snacks, add them to cookies and cakes or use them like raisins.

The Japanese have perfected a great way to use hachiyas. If you have access to hachiya persimmons off a tree, leave an inch or 2 of the branch attached to the persimmon. Harvest when fully colored (even under the calyx or blossom pieces at the stem end). Peel the hard persimmons with a vegetable peeler and tie string to the branch piece, then hang the peeled persimmons from a pole in a warm, dry room. They should be ready to eat in six weeks.

You also can make persimmon fruit leather in the dehydrator or oven set on low. In the blender, puree a cup of the soft, ripe hachiya jelly with one tablespoon of lime juice, then spread on the fruit roll tray of the dehydrator or on parchment paper on a baking sheet to use in the oven. The dehydrator will take about eight hours at 100 degrees. The oven should be set on low, with the door cracked open about 4 inches, and the persimmon mixture dried until leathery. Take it up with a spatula, dust it lightly with cornstarch, roll it up in wax paper and store in an air-tight jar.

If you have any leftover pieces of dried persimmon, cut them into little pieces and place them in a jar, then top the jar with silver rum. Let stand for a few days, then drain off the rum and reserve. Serve the flavored rum chilled, neat, in a small liqueur glass.

Persimmons have excellent stores of carotene — one persimmon gives you half your daily requirement of vitamin A and a quarter of your vitamin C. They’re also good sources of iron.

Put one of these in your wee one’s lunchbox and feel good that you didn’t give the kid an Oreo.

Persimmon Oatmeal Cookies

Makes about 40 cookies

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ cup cold butter

1 egg, beaten well

1 cup ripe persimmon (hachiya) jelly

1 ¾ cups quick (one-minute) rolled oats

½ cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon into a bowl. Cut in the butter.

Add the egg, persimmon pulp, rolled oats and nuts. Beat until thoroughly blended.

Drop teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet about 2 inches apart in all directions. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until cookies are done.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.